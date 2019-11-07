FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge

The federal government has approved the sum of N58 billion for the construction of the Bida-Sachi-Nupeko Road and the Nupeko-Patigi Bridge across River Niger to link Nupeko and Patigi in Niger and Kwara States respectively.

Works and Housing minister, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Fashola said that the project was designed to link Niger and Kwara States as well as facilitate connectivity from the South West zone to the North Central and the northern Nigeria.

He, however, said that it was an old contract, which was first awarded in 2013, but was terminated for non-performance and thereafter re-evaluated.

According to him, “it (project) didn’t have a bridge then, so we have added the bridge, approved for N58.488 billion and is expected to take 30 months.”

During his briefing, the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, said that the council received the report of Nigeria’s participation at this year’s Gulf Information Technology exhibition/competition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said that the council applauded the feat recorded by Nigeria at the event, pointing out that the country emerged top in the artificial intelligence category where 73 countries participated.

Pantami said: “This is an annual event where exhibition and completion are usually organised and conducted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and it is the largest ICT event in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. This event is a very strategic one, it is an attempt to promote technology, most importantly, countries attend the event to showcase their intellectual capacity, their start-ups, the potential they have and the young innovators they are grooming.

“I led the Nigerian delegation and we went there with 10 start-ups, who were 10 young innovators from the country, whom we selected through an open competition where 168 persons participated after fulfilling all the requirements. We chose the best 10 and we made sure each geo-political zone was represented. So, six of the 10 we took to Dubai were from the geo-political zones of Nigeria while the remaining four were selected strictly on their expertise.

“One of the start-ups we attended the event with is called ‘Chiniki Guard.’ It is an artificial intelligence application that has been developed to monitor, track and report suspicious activities in public places like shopping malls and office spaces. For instance, if someone enters your office without your permission, it will record that automatically.

“Also, when the person picks something from that office, it will be communicated to the security in real time. With that real time, it will be communicated in video and image forms and the security will be able to follow up or intercept that crime.

“It has been developed by a young man form Katsina State by name Abdulhakim Bashir and it emerged the global best in the most celebrated and biggest category; that is artificial intelligence. Altogether, 750 people participated in that category from 73 countries and Bashir happened to be the best among them.

“We feel this should be celebrated by Nigerians and this tells us that we have the capacity to become a digital importer globally in the future,” the minister stated.

Pantami further said that Nigeria did well with another robotic application used to interface between doctors and their patients, named as 24/7 medics.

“With this facility, doctors would be able to assess the situation of their patients, without them travelling for medication because even surgeries are now being done virtually,” he said.

The minister said that the cabinet and other Nigerians are proud of the global recognition accorded the two applications.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

