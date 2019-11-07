FMBN Reassures Of Affordable Housing

Participating at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has reassured of providing affordable mortgage to drive home ownership among Nigerians.

The Bank has the primary mandate of financing affordable housing for the low and middle income earners in both the formal and informal sectors through the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme by registering and contributing 2.5 per cent of their monthly income.

Speaking, the managing director and chief executive of FMBN, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa said that the overall objective of the Bank is to provide cheap source of loanable funds to nurture and sustain the mortgage industry and eventually facilitate affordable home-ownership for the low and medium income group in the country.

To increase more participation by Nigerians to the scheme, he said that the Bank has scrapped equity contribution for houses costing not more N5 million, while loan request above N5 million but not more than N15 million attracts 10 per cent equity.

According to Dangiwa, Section 14 (2) of the National Housing Fund Act Cap N.45 of 1992 stipulates that a contributor to the Fund can access a loan from the Fund for the purpose of building, purchasing or renovating of existing houses.

“In order to achieve this, FMBN has developed concessionary loan windows to enable Nigerians access mortgages for home ownership.”

However, he said in the event that the contributor could not benefit, he or she would be refunded his or her contributions plus interest after attaining the age of 60 years or after 35 years in service as stipulated by the NHF Act.

To enhance operational processes, he also said the Bank had gone digital with the launch of the USSD code *219# platform where contributors can access information such as retrieve NHF account number, account balance, generate statement of account, check affordability using the Mortgage calculator among, which meant the use of passbook is phased out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

