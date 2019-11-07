Galaxy Backbone Holds 5.20km ‘Fun Run’ In Abuja

The maiden edition of the ‘Galaxy Backbone 5.20km FUN RUN’ took place at the weekend .

The race which kicked off at exactly 7:47am began at the Galaxy Backbone Corporate Headquarters in Wuse, Abuja and ended at the same spot.

In a speech while declaring the event open, Mr Goke Fatusu, Head Finance, of the company told participants that the idea is to get people exercising through running or walking to encourage living a much healthier life stressing that, at the end of the day, every participant is a winner irrespective of who took the first or last position at the end of the exercise.

Sharing their happiness after emerging overall best in the male and female categories at the end of the race, two of the lucky winners – Abiola Bolaji and Celestina Dennis – expressed gratitude to Galaxy BackBone for the thoughtful fun run and pledged their continued loyalty to the brand. Other winners include PraiseGod Martins (1st runners-up men) Friday Ada (2nd runners-up men), Atuh Cintia and Theresa Manchan who were the 1st and 2nd runners-up In the female category.

In an interview with journalists at the end of the race, Mr Henry Okelue, Deputy manager, technical services of the company stated that the decision to organize the event was informed by the management’s desire for staffers to live a healthy lifestyle and atleast take care of themselves outside work. He also said that they decided to extend participation to the general public so that people will mingle with members of staff and get to know what the company do as well as the services it have and what it provide for the country. According to him, about 150 people took part in the run. He also said, going forward, the company intend to make it a yearly affair in a bigger and better way than this maiden edition.

