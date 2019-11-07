Kogi Guber: IGP Deploys 35,000 Additional Policemen

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional 35, 000 policemen to Kogi State to ensure “visibility policing ” of lives and property before and during the November 16 governorship election holding in the state.

The assistant commissioner of police in charge of operation in the state, Mr Kayode Ayilara, announced this in Lokoja, yesterday.

The police chief disclosed this while responding to concern raised about the neutrality of the police in the coming election at an event organised by a non-governmental organisation, ‘Search For Common Ground’.

He said that the deployed policemen would arrive the state on Nov.11, saying that they are coming from Abuja and other states.

Ayilara said that armed policemen would also be positioned at idesntified strategic areas in the state to ensure quick response to any emergency.

He said that four policemen would be deployed to each of the 2,548 polling units in the state, assuring citizens of police neutrality in their conduct before and during the election.

An official of the NGO, Mrs Lola Memedu had earlier in a presentation expressed worry over the steady rise in tension in the state ahead of the election.

Memedu said that the group through its Electoral Empowerment of Civil Society Project (EECSP) had observed cases of violence and physical attacks between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and supporters.

