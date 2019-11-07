NEWS
NAF To Conduct Counter Terrorism Simulation Exercise Along Minna-Zungeru Road
The Nigerian Air Force says it would conduct a counter terrorism simulation exercise codenamed ‘Exercise Babban Naushi’ along Minna- Zungeru road Thursday.
The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who announced this for the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said there will be restriction of vehicular movements during the exercise.
He explained that there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise hence the restriction.
He however urged members of the public not to panic but go about their normal businesses as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.
“This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Pandogari, Zungeru and Minna areas of Niger State, that the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism nicknamed EXERCISE BABBAN NAUSHI along Minna-Zungeru Road on Friday, 8 November 2019.
“Accordingly, there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise. Additionally, there will be restriction of vehicular movement during the period of the Exercise along aforementioned road,” he said.
MOST READ
FG Approves Establishment Of Science, Technical Colleges In 16 States
Drug Abuse: Group Wants Northern States To Establish Drug War Trust Fund
NAF To Conduct Counter Terrorism Simulation Exercise Along Minna-Zungeru Road
Boko Haram: Over 70 Soldiers Face Court-Martial For Cowardice, Desertion
PDP Laments Balogun Market Fire
Obaseki Closes Santana Market, To Support Traders For Relocation
Appeal Court Judgement Against Senator Adeyeye Election Painful, Says Fayemi
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production
-
BUSINESS8 hours ago
FMBN Reassures Of Affordable Housing
-
THURSDAY COLUMN16 hours ago
The Media And Politics In The Villa
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
Despite Intervention, Many Children Still Not ln School In Northeast