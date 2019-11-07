NAF To Conduct Counter Terrorism Simulation Exercise Along Minna-Zungeru Road

The Nigerian Air Force says it would conduct a counter terrorism simulation exercise codenamed ‘Exercise Babban Naushi’ along Minna- Zungeru road Thursday.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who announced this for the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said there will be restriction of vehicular movements during the exercise.

He explained that there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise hence the restriction.

He however urged members of the public not to panic but go about their normal businesses as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.

“This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Pandogari, Zungeru and Minna areas of Niger State, that the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism nicknamed EXERCISE BABBAN NAUSHI along Minna-Zungeru Road on Friday, 8 November 2019.

“Accordingly, there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise. Additionally, there will be restriction of vehicular movement during the period of the Exercise along aforementioned road,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

