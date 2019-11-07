Nasarawa Govt Partners Cooperative To Train 25,000 Youths

The first phase of the proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Nasarawa State Government and the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society for technical partnership kicks off after a second meeting between the two group hosted by the Commissioner for Agric and Water Resources, Nasarawa State in the company of the Permanent Secretary and Directors in the ministry recently at the instance of the state government.

Recalled that Governor Abdulai Sule had last week gave the directive to the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in state to commence immediate technical partnership with NFGCS to replicate a pattern of Ga’ate Farm City across local government in the state to provide jobs and technical knowledge for youths of the state.

Discussion at the meeting was centred on technical partnership to train 25, 000 youths of the state in farming, fabrication, machine operation and other areas in the entire agro value chain to make them entrepreneurs and self-reliant.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Water Resources, Prof Otaki Allahnanah, earlier in a meeting with NFGCS and a team from Kiakia Bits, said even if he was just resuming office, “the emphasis on goverment to deemphasis rural-urban migration, is something he would gladly support as the process continues to build up.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Naphtali J. Dachor who presided over a second meeting in his office with Board Directors from the Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed that forms are already available to be distributed to beneficiaries across local government areas in the state but the government is taking its time to look at some technical areas to ensure that the process goes smoothly.

According to him, “We are considering how forms can be distributed to beneficiaries who will make the list but we have to be carefully look at some of the challenges we may encounter along the line and you (NFGCS) have to let us know what we can do through your presentation”.

Board Directors at the meeting who took their turn to raise technical questions in gray areas said they were satisfied with the presentation from the NFGCS team and its technical partner, Kiakia Bits.

While they commended the progress recorded by the group in the last three years in the area of job opportunities for youths in the state, they promised to facilitate the process to ensure that the project is extended to other parts of the Nasarawa State.

