NGO Presents Bill On Sickle Cell To Kebbi Assembly

The Kebbi State Sickle Cell Association (KESCA) has presented a proposed bill on Sickle Cell tagged ” Kebbi Sickle Cell Law’ to the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Presenting the law to the Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Ismaila Abdulmumin Kamba on Thursday, the State Coordinator and founder of KESCA, Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Shantali said the presentation of the bill becomes necessary because of the financial, economic and emotional trauma patients and parents of Sickle Cell go through.

She lamented that individual with sickle cell disorder also go through lot of pains and constant hospitalisation from the time it manifest from six months to the end of their lifetime.

”They go through constant hospitalisation and are always in need of blood because of the anemia””.

“On this regard sir, we are happy to inform you that today 7th November,2019, KESCA is collaborating with 21 NGOs ,CSOs, and CBOs soliciting for your immense support and that of the entire members of Kebbi State House of Assembly to consider this bill into law” she begged.

She further explained that if the law was implemented, it will assist individuals living with sickle cell disorder to get proper care and attention during crises and emergencies at hospitals.

”If implemented will stop sickle cell cycle in Kebbi State if genetic counseling is made into law, new unborn babies will be free from inheritance of sickle cell genes”, she said.

In his remarks, the Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ismail Abdulmumin Kamba commended KESCA and other NGOs and CSOs for collaborating to present the bill to the State House of Assembly.

He promised that the House would do justice to the bill because of its importance to people of Kebbi State especially people living with Sickle Cell disorder.

