NIS Begins E-Registration Of Foreigners In Ekiti To Curtail Influx Of Illegal Immigrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Thursday commenced electronic registration for non-Nigerian citizens resident in Ekiti State in order to curtail influx of illegal immigrants.

The NIS said the policy, aside making Nigeria free of criminals, would help in getting data base that will help the country in national planning.

Speaking during the official launching of the exercise in Ado Ekiti, the State Comptroller of Immigration, Mrs Ifeoma Benedicta Dibia, said the exercise is for all non- Nigerian nationals.

The migrant e-registration exercise was flagged off by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Comptroller revealed that the exercise will cover all migrants ready to stay in Nigeria for 90 days and above, in line with regulation 22 of immigration 2017.

The Comptroller, said the programme began on July 12, 2019, by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, would have direct impact on social , economic and security aspects of the nation.

“It is free regardless of where the migrants came from. It is meant for all non- citizens of Nigeria above 18, including ECOWAS , who have resident or intend to stay in the country beyond 90 days in accordance with Regulation 24(1) of immigration regulation 2017.

Those are minors will be registered under their parents.

“Those that are exempted are any citizen of Nigeria, persons enjoying diplomatic immunity and immigrant staying in Nigeria for less than 90 days.

“This exercise will enable government to plan for the migrants, help the security architecture of the nation, to build updated and formidable database, as instrument for identification, ensure protection of migrants’ rights, and serve as source of information and intelligence for all security agencies, including International Police (Interpol)”.

The Comptroller said the government had given a six months amnesty to all regular and irregular immigrants in the country, which will lapse early next year, saying this exercise will validate and legalise their stay in the country.

She appealed to traditional rulers to help in sensitizing foreigners in their domains, so that they can be captured in the programme.

Fayemi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, said the programme was part of the efforts to secure Nigeria’s territory.

“Nigerians is a friendly nation to immigrants, but security is one of the major concerns of our nation. Identity management is very important for the safety of our nation, because it will help to check illegal immigrants.

“With this policy, the rights of all the moving immigrants will also be protected, because they too must be part of those to secure the nation.

“Good data base will help in Coordination, monitoring and controlling of immigrants and their activities for adequate security of our nation.

“Apart from security, it is necessary for immigrants to be documented for national planning”, he said.

