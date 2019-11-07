NPC, Stakeholders Brainstorm Ways Of Ending Early Child Mortality

The National population commission (NPC) in conjunction with the federal ministry of Health and stakeholders has held brainstorming session to find lasting solution to challenges of early child mortality in Borno and Yobe states.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Federal Commissioner NPC, Barr. Isa Buratai said the commission has embarked on verbal and social autopsy survey with research study that seeks to obtain data for determining the causes and contributions to deaths in children aged 0 to 5 years in the areas.

He said objective of the study includes the provision of up to date information on early child mortality rate, estimation of the prevalence, determination of cultural behaviour, social and health system factors of infant and under – five mortality rate in the areas.

He said in pursuant to its constitutional mandate of providing demographic data for planning purposes , the NPC in collaboration with the Federal ministry of Health and other government MDAs will be conducting the survey to assist policy makers plan and formulate policies for the health sector in relation to maternal and child health in Nigeria.

“The survey will among others provide national and zonal level estimates of the major causes of under – five mortality in Nigeria in the 2013 – 2018 period.

“The programme this time is not about population, but mortality rate with input from stakeholders that will make it more robust”, Buratai said.

He added that training and retraining has been carried out on quantitative team that will focus more on responses from caregivers in the households, while the quantitative team will focus on group discussions and in-depth interviews within the community in addition to the household interviews.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

