BUSINESS
NUPENG Raises Alarm Over Nexen Petroleum Unfair Labour Practices
The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) has said the refusal of Nexen Petroleum Company to negotiate with the union on Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2010 has become worrisome.
The NUPENG called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Ministry of Labour, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of State Security (DSS) to quickly prevail on the Management of Nexen Petroleum over unfair labour practices on workers in the company.
In a statement issued yesterday by the General Secretary of NUPENG, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, the union said the intervention has become necessary in order to forestall a serious industrial crisis in the country over Nexen Petroleum’s refusal to negotiate with the Union on Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2010 with the workers in the company.
‘’The Union is worried and disturbed over the secrecy surrounding the acquisition of Nexen Petroleum by China National Offshore Corporation and the purported plan by the company to leave the country with workers benefits.
“It is against this backdrop that the Union states that we cannot to continue to fold our hands while some individuals will be making mockery of our collective intelligence and at the same time taking advantage of our members.
“The Union therefore reiterates that it may be forced to take appropriate trade union actions against Nexen Petroleum any moment from now without any further notice, if we do not see any concrete steps to address the concerns and demands of the workers”, they said.
