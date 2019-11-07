Obaseki Leads NGF’s Committee On $750m World Bank Grant

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will chair the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) committee which will interact with relevant government agencies and prepare modalities for accessing a $750 million World Bank grant.

Obaseki who disclosed this on arrival at the Benin Airport after series of meetings in Abuja, said the $750 million grant has been approved, adding that the disbursement would commence soon.

He said the World Bank grant to Nigeria’s 36 states will help improve governance, transparency and the development of the physical environment, noting, “There is a World Bank Support for states and the Governors’ Forum asked me to chair a committee that will interact with relevant agencies; Ministry of Finance, the World Bank and the Auditor-General’s Office, to see how we can ensure that the facility is well utilised.”

“The grant has been approved; we are at the disbursement stage. But there are conditions that must be met before the money can be assessed by the states in the next four years. We are very hopeful that by the end of the year, we will be clear as to when the disbursement will occur,” he said.

The governor added that Edo government won’t have problem accessing the grant.

