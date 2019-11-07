Obaseki, Oshiomhole And The Spoils’ Fight

It would have been difficult for admirers (of which I am one) of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his estranged predecessor and political godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to believe that they can be associated with political thugs ad even patronise them. This position, which has been eroded and corroded by their roles in the turn of political events in Edo State, which for now, they are the most popular leaders in the state, was based on their antecedents.

The incumbent governor is a core technocrat and shrewd businessman, who goes for anything that positively touches the lives of the people within and outside the state. Since he came into office, Obaseki has remained focused and deployed his managerial and leadership acumen to address the numerous challenges facing the state. Obaseki has proven with all sincerity that he means well for Edo and has used the available resources to transform it.

Today, Edo is better than he met it and the people are happy for the masterstrokes he has brought to bear in the governance of the state. Similarly, Comrade Oshiomhole, the current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not a mean person. From his days in labour activism to his present remarkable inroad on the political turf, Oshiomhole has used his oratory, energy and brinksmanship to fight the cause of the ordinary Nigerians, especially the workforce.

Most times, I find it difficult to speak ill of Oshiomhole because I personally benefitted from his sacrificial and costly steps as president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make some employers of labour respect the rights of workers. The first time I had a one-on-one contact with him was when he stormed my former employers’ newsroom and shut the newspaper down for antiworkers’ activities. He came to that organisation that eventful night with a few NLC leaders, ordered the workers to stop work, which was obeyed and remained in the company’s premises till 4 am to ensure that the newspaper was off the street.

He left at 4 am with only his driver and returned at 9 am to sustain the enforcement of the closure of the media house. Thereafter, the management struck a deal with the workers and allowed trade unionism to thrive in the organisation. This was followed with a rise in the workers’ pay – all to Oshiomhole’s credit. When he eventually joined Edo politics, the people of the state rallied round him and he had very successful two terms in office.

His landmarks in various sectors of the state can nether be denied nor wished away. Like other concerned indigenes of the state, I am very disturbed by the raging power tussle between Oshiomhole and Obaseki ahead of the 2020 governorship election. I am more disturbed by the antidemocratic steps the two leaders have so far taken to express their misgivings.

The first unsavoury episode occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2019 when some youths identified as political thugs attacked Oshiomhole’s house in Okoroutun Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Benin City. Although the state commissioner of police, Danmallam Mohammed, refuted the attack, days and weeks after, some aides of Governor Obaseki were arrested in connection with the matter. The state government denied any involvement in the incident, which is difficult to believe.

While many Nigerians expected Oshiomhole to allow the law to take its cause in the alleged attack on his Benin house, there was an apparent revenge in his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government area, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. This time, Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and other prominent Nigerians were the targets. In the first incident, the chief press secretary to Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem, said that “Obaseki sent thugs to my Oga’s house in Benin. They were in front of his house chanting ‘Oshiomhole ole’ (thief) waiting for him to come back because he was in Benin to attend a birthday party.”

In the counter attack, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, recalled that “on Saturday, November 2, 2019, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as visitor of the university, attended the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho. The governor was accompanied on the trip by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, the newlyinstalled chancellor of the university and his wife, businessman and philanthropist, Oba Otudeko, among other dignitaries. “Upon the conclusion of the ceremony at the university venue, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, personally invited the governor and his guests to his country home at Iyamho for lunch.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole went ahead of his invited guests to his residence and obviously was aware of the build-up of thugs within his compound in advance of the arrival of the governor and the Very Important Persons (VIPs).

“The governor and his guests, who included the Oba of Lagos and the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaiubu, then proceeded to the residence of the national chairman to honour his invitation, only to be attacked upon arrival by the prepositioned thugs at the entrance to the residence of the national chairman,” he said.

This is a sad development for a peaceloving state like Edo. From 1999 till date, the state is not known for political violence outside election time. The spirit of give-and-take has been the norm, which all past political leaders have embraced. If there is any truth in the story line of the state government, what were political thugs doing in the APC chairman’s house? How did they get into the place? Oshiomhole should distance himself from persons out to tarnish his image at this critical time. Those who benefit from the current crisis can do anything to make it to fester.

It is painful that at a time when all the political leaders in the state should unite to champion its development, the governor and Oshiomhole, who should be in the forefront of this struggle, are wasting precious time and resources on a squabble that would not help the people. My position as in a previous article on this column is that Oshiomhole is now bigger than Edo politics and that has not changed except there is something that some of us do not know and see.

The former governor as the chairman of the ruling APC is now in the class of Nigeria’s statesmen and remains so, even if he does not want to be. Oshiomhole cannot reduce himself to a local champion, no matter, who mounts pressure or offends him.

Instead of dissipating energy in the politics of the state, particularly on such trivial issues as to who becomes the speaker of the House of Assembly or the next governor of the state, this amiable and indefatigable comrade, who has won many battles of his life, should concentrate on attracting investments and developmental projects from the federal government to the state. If he does that, he can dwarf Obaseki’s influence and achievements without hunting him.

We need more federal presence, especially in Edo North Senatorial District. The zone’s presence in the federal public service is near zero. We, the people of Edo North needs federal appointments, we need federal institutions such as hospitals and schools. Potable water supply remains a major problem in the zone. The only federal highway-Okene-AuchiBenin Expressway, in the district is in a deplorable state. These are more important to the people than who becomes the speaker or governor of the state. These are the tasks before Oshiomhole and not the current petty (butter and bread) politics. I look forward to seeing Oshiomhole as a father of the state and forgiving Obaseki for all his shortcomings. No reasonable father destroys the house he has built.

For peace to return to the state, both Obaseki and Oshiomhole should immediately disarm their thugs, reconcile their differences, and move the state forward. Where there is need to bend, Obaseki should do so, by carrying Oshiomhole’s loyalists along.

He should also be cautions of the fact that no reasonable and responsible son fights his father or mentor, both secretly or publicly. Let us build the Edo that we all desire in the interest of future generations. God bless Obaseki and Oshiomhole, God bless Edo State.

