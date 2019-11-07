Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency

Insinuations and allegations in some quarters that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s powers and his office have been undermined by certain forces in the State House have been refuted by the presidency.

The presidency also promised not to take its current cordial relationship with the legislative arm of government for granted by interfering in its affairs.

The clarification on Osinbajo’s powers and assurance of an independent legislature came from President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides to the National Assembly (NASS) in Abuja, yesterday.

Representing the presidency at a press conference organised for the Senate Press Corps, the presidential liaison officers of the president to the Senate and House of Representatives, Senator Babajide Omoworare and Hon. Umar El-Yakub, respectively, asserted that the powers and office of the vice president were intact.

There were speculations that because of the removal of certain agencies from his control, Osinbajo had been sidelined in the governance of the country. There were also claims that the development had affected some aides of the vice president, who have been purportedly sacked in a silent shake-up in the presidency.

But the presidential aides said that there was no iota of truth in the allegations.

Following President Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo yesterday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

On Buhari’s administering the affairs of the country from London, where he is on private visit, the presidency said that the Nigerian leader can rule the country from any part of the world.

While in the United Kingdom (UK), Buhari had on Monday signed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Bill into law, an act some Nigerians viewed as undermining the office of the vice president.

The presidency insisted that the London action does not imply that the office of the vice president had not been relegated.

Buhari’s adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, said that based on Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the office of the vice president had not been undermined under any circumstances.

He said that Buhari did not breach any law by not transmitting a letter to the National Assembly to enable the VP exercise executive powers during his present private trip to London.

Omoworare who said his job is to ensure a smooth relationship between the executive and the legislature, said that he was working closely with the 9th Assembly because that the presidency and NASS relationship in the 8th Assembly was very poor.

He said: „Acrimony does not bear any fruit. The visit of the attorney-general to NASS was to ensure that the relationship remains cordial when it comes to the introduction of bills and that is how it is in any democracy.

„We want a lot of sanity between the executive and the legislature. We still respect the Independence of the legislature and we have been working closely with them and the budget progress is commendable and it will help for the appropriation bill to be signed within the planned budget circle,“ Omoworare said, adding that by the end of the year, some bills from the executive would be introduced.

On the challenges encountered in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Omoworare said they had issues with the interest of the host communities and others.

„The 8th Senate wanted to break the PIB into four but political, constitution and law issues with different people having their briefs affected it. He said that it would be reintroduced and expressed the optimism that a consensus would be reached.

„The PIB won‘t be frustrated this time around. It‘s part of the legislative-executive agenda,“ Omoworare said.

On his part, El-Yakub said that Buhari remains committed to transparency, accountability and preventing revenue leakages in government.

On whether a reversion to the January-December budget timeline can bring the desired development in the country, El-Yakub said: “I like to agree with you that it is not the cycle that will make the budget work.

“But obviously, it is ensuring that there is timely releases and execution of projects which a January- December budget cycle provides.

“I have also mentioned the fact that part of the revenue that was drawn that goes into this budget and the finance has captured some of the revenues that we expect.

“I like to differ with you on the fact that capital votes are not being released. Mr President gave a directive that N600 billion should be released so as to make the 40 per cent implementation of the capital budget.

“The minister of finance has disbursed and still disbursing the money. The budget will work because it affords us proper planning,” he said.

