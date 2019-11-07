OSM, Women Groups, Others Applaud APC Leaders For Adopting Obaseki As Party’s Flagbearer

The Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), traders’ union, market women and other groups within Edo State have commended the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state who unanimously adopted Governor Godwin Obaseki, as the party’s flagbearer for the 2020 gubernatorial election.

The leaders had on Tuesday unanimously adopted Obaseki during an enlarged meeting with the governor at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In a statement by its Convener, Hon. Damian Lawani, OSM said the decision of the state APC leaders is commendable because in just three years, Governor Obaseki has performed impressively, delivering on his campaign promises and positively changing the face of Edo State.

According to him, “the Governor Obaseki-led administration has indubitably rekindled the hope of Edo people on governance and leadership.

“In Edo State, what we are witnessing is an overwhelming endorsement for the second term bid of Governor Obaseki because he has surpassed our expectations. In just three years, his enormous impact in infrastructure, agriculture, education and economy have repositioned the state as one of the best in the country.

“The governor’s re-election in 2020 will be taken care of by Edo people as a payback for his visionary and purposeful leadership. We are impressed and will ensure that he returns to consolidate his developmental slides. We also commend the APC leaders on this noble decision, we are strongly behind them in ensuring Edo State moves forward.”

Leader of Market Women in Edo, Madam Blacky Ogiamen explained that, the governor has done a lot across the state to earn their support, adding, “The achievements of Obaseki in three years across the state surpassed achievements of other leaders in the past.”

“Governor Obaseki, from his policies, programmes and projects, is clearly set out to serve the people with the available resources rather than committing such resources to service the personal interests of few politicians. That is why these few are fighting him against the will of the majority of the people. We commend the APC leaders for this endorsement and as their wives, we will continue to support them because the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

“In the area of economic growth, production, technical and basic education, the governor has delivered on his campaign promises. The Obaseki- led Edo State Government is also building roads and a seaport to open more market opportunities for our people.”

She added, “This administration has done a lot in three years. He has shown enough political determination and administrative competence as well as endearing capacity to serve the people. We will continue to support him in his transformational policies and programmes.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

