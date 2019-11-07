Outreach: Kebbi Govt, Medical Foundation Provides Free Drugs, Supplements

The Kebbi State Government in collaboration with Moses Lake Foundation has provided drugs and supplements for patients and children worth millions of naira free of charge at the ongoing medical outreach in Kebbi State.

The Acting Director Medical Services, Ministry of Health disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen about the ongoing 6th Medical Outreach in Kebbi.

He explained that foreign doctors from Moses Lake Medical Foundation has brought along with them drugs worth millions of naira for the outreach program in addition to the ones already procured by Kebbi State Government to complement their efforts.

“Yes I want to state that the foreign doctors from Moses Lake Foundation had brought with them alot of medicines and drugs worth millions of Naira.

“The state government has already procured its own which is kept in the central store to compliment what they came with to be given to people free of charge “, he said

Koko also disclosed that so far over 500 patients have undergone free eye, dental and general surgeries in the ongoing 6th medical outreach by Moses Lake Foundation, USA and Kebbi State Government.

He said “The 105 doctors from USA, ABU,Ibadan, UDUS, Kebbi Medical Center and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Brinin Kebbi within two weeks of the medical outreach exercise have attended to 5070 five thousand and seventy patients.114 general surgeries were done, 94 dental patients were operated on, 816 eye patients attended to and 200 eye patients undergo surgeries”.

He added that 17,000 patients were given drugs at the pharmacy based on prescriptions.

The Medical Director further said the state government and Moses lake foundation in the USA have been partnering on the medical outreach programme for the past four years to improve on the health and well-being of the people of the state.

“The Moses Lake Foundation came with substantial quantities of drugs to complement the drugs procured by kebbi state government”, he said.

He also commended the gesture of some private individuals for supporting the outreach.

“Let me also thank Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) for providing food to some of our patients free of charge”, he said

