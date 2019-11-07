PDP Laments Balogun Market Fire

…Tasks Govt on Fire Emergency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the devastating fire incident that ravaged parts of the Balogun Market in Lagos State.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also expressed sadness over the losses encountered by Nigerians, particularly in the face of the prevailing economic challenges.

The PDP said it is more disturbed by the manifest system deficiencies that led to the failure to promptly bring the fire under control and abate the losses.

The party tasked the authorities “to live up to their billing by putting in place measures that will ensure more proactive fire emergency interventions in the country.”

The PDP however called for an “immediate investigation into the cause of the disaster as well as the apparent system failures that frustrated prompt intervention in such an emergency.”

The party “deeply commiserates with victims of the inferno and urged the government as well as public-spirited groups and individuals to come to their aid,” the statement added.

