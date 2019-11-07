P&ID Scandal: Trial Of Ex-director Begins

The trial of a former director, Legal Services, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga, began in Abuja, yesterday, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accusing her of playing a major role in the fraudulent gas supply agreement between the federal government and Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

A principal witness in the case, chief superintendent of police (CSP) Umar Babangida, told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, that he led the EFCC team that investigated the alleged fraudulent activities of P&ID.

Babangida said that “we opened an investigation as a result of a petition forwarded from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to the acting chairman of the EFCC in July 2015.

”The team wrote a letter of investigation to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources requesting the Ministry to provide the Gas Supply and processing Agreement dated January 11, 2010.

“We also asked them to provide the memorandum of understanding (MoU) dated July 22, 2009 which was signed between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID.

“Upon analysing the two documents, we observed that the MoU was signed by P&ID Nig Ltd while the Gas Supply and Production Agreement (GSPA) was signed by P&ID Ltd, a company registered in the British Virgin Island,” he said.

He said that the then minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Allison-Madueke signed for the ministry while the defendant witnessed for the ministry.

”On the strength of this response, we then wrote a letter to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to confirm if the GSPA was forwarded to the commission from the ministry to enable the Federal Executive Council (FEC) make a decision.

“ICRC replied that the GSPA was not forwarded to it and that FEC had not deliberated on it. Based on their reply, we wrote a letter to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to confirm if the GSPA was forwarded to them for FEC to deliberate on.

“The Office of the SGF replied that it did not get to them. We then wrote to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to confirm the role they played. Their response was that after going through their archive and records, they discovered that the bureau wasn’t contacted in any way and as such wasn’t involved in the agreement,” Babangida said

He explained that a list of members of the technical team, which Taiga was on, was provided by the ministry.

Babangida said that the defendant voluntarily made a statement in the absence of her lawyer.

According to him, Taiga confirmed that the drafted agreement was forwarded to the Office of the AGF for vetting which was part of her duty as the director of Legal Services.

After the testimony, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN), counsel for the defence, prayed the court for an adjournment because of Tiaga’s failing health.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi adjourned the case till December 12 for further hearing.

The EFCC accused Taiga of facilitating the controversial contract and securing gratification to the tune of over $20, 000 while she served at the ministry in 2010.

She pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.

A British court had awarded $9.6billion against Nigeria over the failed P&ID contract. Nigeria got reprieve when the federal government appealed the ruling.

