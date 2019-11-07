Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production

Forty-eight senators have initiated a fresh push for Nigeria to diversify from crude oil to natural gas production.

The lawmakers through a motion sponsored at plenary in Abuja, yesterday, by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers), also called for the proper monitoring of the Nigerian Flare Commercialisation Programme targeted at ending gas flaring next year.

In her lead debate, Senator Apiafi said that the data obtained from the World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership in 2018, indicated that Nigeria was the sixth largest gas flaring country globally and the second largest in Africa after Algeria.

She said that there were longstanding laws against the flaring of associated natural gas in Nigeria, which action had been deemed illegal since 1984.

Apiafi said that “section 3(1) of the Associated Gas Reinjection Act, Cap A25 LFN 2004 states that no company engaged in the production of oil and gas shall after January 1, 1984 flare gas produced in association with or without the permission in writing of the minister.”

The lawmaker told the Senate that the flaring of associated natural gas was simply “burning of money,” adding that Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserve in Africa and the ninth largest in the world.

In 2018 alone, according to data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil and gas firms operating in the country flared a total of 215.9 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of natural gas amounting to a revenue loss of over N197 billion, she stated.

She said: “Nigeria’s gas reserves are about three times the value of her crude oil reserves with a value of around 202 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves but despite having the largest gas reserves in Africa, only about 25 per cent of those reserves are being produced or are under development today.”

The Niger Delta region gas flares, Apiafa said have been wreaking havoc across communities since the early 1960s.

“Gas flaring results in the release of methane which is accompanied by other greenhouse gases that account for about 50 per cent of all industrial emissions in the country and 30 per cent of the total carbondioxide emissions, which are harmful to humans,” she noted, stressing that the emission also affect the economy and the environment.

Apiafi asserted that the failure of the federal government to enforce laws against gas flaring had exposed people living around flare sites to various respiratory disorders, harmed the environment through air pollution, destroyed farmlands, and damaged crops.

This, she said, had cost the country trillions of naira in revenues.

The lawmaker declared that natural gas, when harnessed properly, was a source of energy for heating, cooking, electricity generation, fuel for vehicles and chemical feedstock for the manufacture of commercially-important organic chemicals.

“Natural gas is the cleanest burning fossil fuel, it’s safer and easier to store. It is an extremely reliable energy supply source, it causes less damage to humans and the environment, it’s widely available and in abundance in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s current gas production stands at 253.06 billion cubic feet (bcf), translating to an average daily production of 8,163.58 million cubic feet per day (mmcfpd),” she said.

She commended the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) launched in 2016 by the federal government through the NNPC.

Apiafi said that the programme was designed to provide a commercial approach for the elimination of routine gas flares by 2020, but lamented that lack of enforcement of the laws on gas flaring in previous years was thwarting the government’s projected deadline to end routine associated gas flaring.

She said: “The year 2019 is coming to an end and there seems to be a lack of commitment to enforce the laws on gas flaring still. So, it is therefore very necessary for affirmative actions to be taken through fines, penalties and alternative technology investments to meet the 2020 deadline.

According to her, if the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme is not implemented by 2020, Nigeria will be left behind as global trends indicate that crude oil is becoming obsolete and there is no better time than now to intensify natural gas production.

After her presentation, the Senate resolved to set uåp an ad-hoc committee to monitor the implementation of the NGFCP.

The Senate also agreed to review and recommend stiffer penalties for non-compliance in line with global best practices.

Total To Sell $750M Oil Block

Meanwhile, French oil giant, Total, plans to sell its 12.5 per cent stake of $750 million in a major deepwater oilfield, Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118, off the coast of Nigeria.

According to Reuters, the sale is part of the company’s plan to adjust its Africa portfolio amid a broad expansion. The company plans to sell $5 billion of assets around the world by 2020, sources told Reuters.

OML 118 is located some 120 kilometres (75 miles) off the Niger Delta. It is operated by Royal Dutch Shell, which holds a 55 per cent interest. Exxon Mobil holds a 20 per cent stake in the block, while Italy’s Eni and Total, each holds 12.5 per cent.

Investment bank Rothschild is running the sale process for Total, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Total and Rothschild declined to comment on the matter.

OML 118 includes the Bonga field, Nigeria’s first deepwater project, which started in 2005 and produced around 225,000 barrels of oil and 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at its peak.

The output from the block is planned to grow sharply with the $10 billion development of the Bonga Southwest field which is expected to produce up to 200,000 bpd, roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria’s current oil production.

Nigeria’s vast oil resources have attracted foreign oil companies for decades but changes to the country’s oil revenue laws as well as an unexpected tax levy over the past year could make investments in offshore projects less attractive, Reuters said.

Shell and its partners were expected to make an investment decision on Bonga Southwest last year but uncertainty over its fiscal terms with the Nigerian government have delayed the process.

