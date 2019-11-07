Time For More Action Against Terror

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, recently at a security summit in Maiduguri, the state capital, alleged that the whereabouts of the Boko Haram terrorists is known to security agencies, the traditional rulers and most members of the public. In his opinion, the solution to the problem of insurgency lies in the security agencies taking the fight to the terrorists where they are.

An interpretation of the Governor’s comments presupposes that what he is suggesting is not happening already. If that is the case, then it will be a most unfortunate development. But we are aware of the efforts of the military that had gone a long way to degrade the terrorists. It is also in the public space that the military is not getting all the support they desire as the battle rages. However, we are wont to urge all those mentioned in his comments to feel challenged enough to redouble their efforts and give the terrorists the hard time they deserve.

In the meantime, we are impressed by the forthrightness of the Governor who, as the chief security officer of the state, hit the nail on the head at a gathering of those actively involved in the fight to exterminate terrorism and its evil manifestations. We also expect him to go a step further to do the needful to galvanise activities that will bring a fresh impetus to the fight against terrorism.

His comments at that security summit must have been based on intelligence reports he receives on a regular basis. To that extent, it is important that he goes beyond rhetoric and act fast to bring to book those taking undue advantage of the situation for their own benefits.

We recall that, at the peak of banditry in Zamfara State, there were similar allegations that some traditional rulers and some notable personalities were colluding with the bandits to wreak havoc and inflict pain on the civil populace. This was confirmed when the present administration in the state deposed some traditional rulers for the same very reason.

It is from this perspective that we urge Governor Zulum to take action against those exploiting the precarious situation in his state for their selfish ends. In our view, marching words with action is the way to go in the effort to rid the state of crime and criminality.

It has always been the opinion of this newspaper that the battle against insurgency can only be won when all stakeholders pull their energy together to confront the terrorists. The military alone will not and cannot do it if the people themselves who are the worst affected by the acts of terrorism fail to see the need to feed the security agencies with the relevant intelligence they require to map out their strategies.

But as the war lingers needlessly, we are becoming afraid that like most things Nigerian, it is not unlikely that it has become some kind of industry in which players, like masochists derive pleasure from pain. Reports abound of commercial activities between the terrorists and the people. There are also reports of contractors who provide logistic support to the terrorists for a few. These contractors and others engaged in these commercial dealings are not spirits. They are human and well known to people in those areas. That is the context the Governor is bringing to focus. They should be decisively made to pay the price for sabotaging the security apparatus of the state and that of the entire North east zone that has been devastated by the terrorists and the effort to rein them in.

It is pertinent to insist that the security summit must not be reduced to the level of a talk shop where problems are identified, modalities for addressing them mapped out and yet no action is taking. Such security meetings have become commonplace across the country with very little success to justify the time and resources spent in organising them. To most Nigerians they are becoming recurring and disturbing offshoots of the war on terror that must be stopped. The soldiers themselves are becoming war – weary not knowing when it will come to an end. The government is concerned that scarce resources are channelled to a war that is unduly prolonged and which seems to have no end in sight. The people in the area want the whole ugly situation to go away so that they can return to their normal lives. To achieve these what is required is action, such that can extirpate any and every impediment on the path to restoring normalcy in that beleaguered zone.

