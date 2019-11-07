ENTERTAINMENT
Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr CEO Bags Nomination For The Future Awards Prize 2nd Time In 3 years
One of Nigeria’s leading media entrepreneur, DottsMediaHouse CEO, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr has bagged The Future Awards nomination for the second time in three years in the recently released nominees list by The prestigious Award Organisers.
Tj Dotts as he is fondly called has been on the fore front of the digital marketing industry in the last five years, with relevant attention to the most successful campaigns in the industry. He is a major force in the creative industry, and has over the years contributed significantly to the development of the marketing communication industry, particularly within the digital media space.
He pioneered the first ever influencer marketing report in Nigeria, a media and marketing research that sought to put the Nigerian social media landscape in the global map and to serve as a reference material to brand managers / advertisers / social media enthusiasts and of course Influencers in any future industry analysis, with the core objective to express the state of this form of marketing in Nigeria.
The inaugural edition of the report which was launched at the Social Media Week 2019, in Lagos, received accolades from local and international audience and has since then set the trends in how digital/influencer marketing is perceived.
Reacting to the nomination, The Dotts Media Boss stated that,” It is a relevant leap in my career and I really appreciate TFAA for recognizing the hard work first in 2017 “PRIZE for media enterprise” and now this year ”Prize for Business”; when we started about 5 years ago, our goal was to help brands reach out to their core target audience through new media.
Five years after and it’s been series of success stories of which this is part of, we are almost there; we will put our name on the global map of the creative agencies”.
The Future Awards Africa is one of the greatest platforms in Africa that recognizes outstanding performers in different sector and I am proud to be part of this African dream. Tiwalola added.
Recognized by Forbes as the “Most important awards for outstanding young Africans”. Conceived by Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams in 2004, TFAA celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31 yearly, who have made outstanding achievement in the year under consideration.
Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr is the Founder/CEO of DottsMediaHouse , The Dotts Co-Working Space (DCWS) and the publisher of Nigeria’s first-ever influencer marketing report.
