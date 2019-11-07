NEWS
US Embassy Awards $523,314 Grants To Nigeria’s Civic Groups
The United States Mission to Nigeria has said that it awarded $523,314 grants in response to its 2019 annual programme statement.
A statement from the Embassy revealed that the grant was meant for 16 projects.
“A total of 16 projects were funded that will address pertinent issues of concern to Nigerian citizens”.
The statement named the recipients of the grants as non-profit organizations such as Global Peace foundation, Centre for Change and Community Development, Development Initiative for West Africa, and arts organizations like the Jos Repertory Theatre.
The projects, the statement added are focused on empowering marginalised women for economic development; providing educational opportunities and development; enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention and promoting peace and security.
The Embassy said that it had earlier organised a workshop for the recipient. “A one-day workshop was organized on October 29, to mentor the 16 grantee organizations on best practices in project management, and to familiarize them with the US Embassy grants management procedures.”
“During the workshop, Cultural Affairs Officer, Sterling Tilley addressed the organization’s representatives regarding their partnership with the US Embassy.
He emphasized the key role the grantees play in advancing and solidifying Nigeria’s democratic gains, creating economic opportunity, and promoting security.
MOST READ
Nigeria Lost $42b To Oil Theft In 10 Years – NEITI
Why State Electoral Commissions Should Be Scrapped – Shitu
AfCFTA: FG Seeks Private Sector Collaboration
As S/Court Retains Wike At Rivers Govt House
Senate Moves To Free 1.4m ‘Slaves’
Despite Intervention, Many Children Still Not ln School In Northeast
US Embassy Awards $523,314 Grants To Nigeria’s Civic Groups
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Senate Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Madam Ovuleria Of New Masquerade Is Dead
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally
-
OPINION4 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
NEWS14 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Bridge Linking Niger, Kwara States
-
CRIME22 hours ago
CSO Urges EFCC, ICPC To Expose Convicted Civil Servants
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Drops ‘Your Excellency’’ Title
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Reps To Probe Chinda, Onyema Others Over PDP Caucus Leadership