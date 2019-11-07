US Embassy Awards $523,314 Grants To Nigeria’s Civic Groups

The United States Mission to Nigeria has said that it awarded $523,314 grants in response to its 2019 annual programme statement.

A statement from the Embassy revealed that the grant was meant for 16 projects.

“A total of 16 projects were funded that will address pertinent issues of concern to Nigerian citizens”.

The statement named the recipients of the grants as non-profit organizations such as Global Peace foundation, Centre for Change and Community Development, Development Initiative for West Africa, and arts organizations like the Jos Repertory Theatre.

The projects, the statement added are focused on empowering marginalised women for economic development; providing educational opportunities and development; enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention and promoting peace and security.

The Embassy said that it had earlier organised a workshop for the recipient. “A one-day workshop was organized on October 29, to mentor the 16 grantee organizations on best practices in project management, and to familiarize them with the US Embassy grants management procedures.”

“During the workshop, Cultural Affairs Officer, Sterling Tilley addressed the organization’s representatives regarding their partnership with the US Embassy.

He emphasized the key role the grantees play in advancing and solidifying Nigeria’s democratic gains, creating economic opportunity, and promoting security.

