Why State Electoral Commissions Should Be Scrapped – Shitu

Presidential candidate of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), in the 2019 general election, Mohammed Shitu, in this interview with MARY AMODU, speaks on the panacea to growing democracy at the grassroots, among other recent political developments.

What do you think should be done to tackle the raging rate of insecurity in the country?

It is unemployment that has created insecurity. Therefore, it is time to create employment by putting in place processing industries that will suit each local government. It is time we call each state to bring one cash crop or aquatic resources to develop. They can use that to create employment within their areas so as to stop rural-urban migration and create employment opportunity.

It is feasible. We are human beings, if we are willing, if we are patriotic and concerned about the growth of our country, within one month we can clear everything. That is why the president has given an instruction that no minister should leave the country until they defend the budget of their ministries. In order not to allow the hard time, that is why it is time for us to create industries. We have to ban exportation of raw materials for thousands of years; Africa has been exporting raw materials including crude oil. It is time we ban importation of crude oil. We must refine our crude oil and stop importation of fuel.

Until we ban the importation of these goods we have in our country and encourage processing industries to grow in our local government areas and take comparative advantage of the resources within each of local government to create employment opportunity; we won’t move forward.

What is your take on the 2020 budget?

I don’t believe that we should be taking loan to service our budget. Let us put our budget according to our earnings. If we earn $10 million, let us spend $5million and keep $5million not for us to be earning $10million and spend $100million. For me, I am happy that Mr. President is coming up with a 20-year plan to be able to develop the economy. I’ve been advocating for the growth of local industries since 2006, we need to discourage importation of what we can produce here.

Does that mean you’re in support of border closure?

Now that they’ve closed our border, we must encourage local production. It is time that we quickly encourage local production, local industries, processing industries and ban exportation and importation of any material that can be sourced in Nigeria. Those policies must go hand in hand with closing our borders; encourage local industries, encourage processing, ban exportation of raw materials, and importation of any material that can be sourced within the country.

What is your take on the call for deregistration of political parties that did not make appreciate impact in the last general elections?

For us, we want to build a party with ideology, not just to win contest. We want to deviate from forming a party just to contest an election, to an ideological political party that will promote the sustainability of the country, not necessarily that we go into an election. We have two parties in America and they only encourage a party that can take America into a greater future. And when they see such, they come out for it. That is the type of our party we’re building. Deregistration of a political party is a jamboree, you can deregister a party today and tomorrow, register, the way it is done in America is the whenever a bigger party, which is a national party wants to go into election, that party in the local government, which they called county in America, even in China, they say we are here to collaborate and win election around that place.

APGA has sustained as a state party in Anambra State for the past 12 years, and that party can say look, for you as a president to win that state you have to collaborate with the state party. It started in 1999, where AD had only five states in the South West, it then diminished into one state which is Lagos. It continued in 2007 and 2011. Today, AD has metamorphosed to ACN and then APC. Today, they are a national party. If in 2003 they killed AD, will they have APC today? Why can’t we look at history? Where was APGA in 1999 or in 2003 but today APGA owns a state.

We must reform our political party system and we must remove State Electoral Commission in order to allow competition in local government administration. Many parties would win their local government but because you have state electoral commission that is in the hand of the governor of the day, no party can win any local government in any state without the blessing on the state government and that is where we have killed our political party. Even our economy, when you place the fate of local government in the hands governors, then you kill the economy because nothing goes down to the local government and that is where you have the land, you have the capital and you even have the labour and we are not using this, and that is why we are not growing. That is why crime is still prevalent in every local government because we didn’t encourage rural development which should have started from local government administration.

