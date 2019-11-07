Zakzaky: Group Calls For Dialogue

The Movement For Peace And Unity, a group under the auspices of the Initiative For Conciliation And Right Protection, has called for dialogue over the issue of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

According to the group, Nigeria does not need more violence adding that the atrocities already committed by Boko Haram and Bandits are enough.

A statement jointly signed by the leaders of the group, Barr Bala Hasan, Comrade Ekoja Godwin, and Dr Abubakar Abdallah, said Nigeria does not lack its own peaceful and effective solutions to issues, calling for dialogue to address the Shiites leader issue.

The group said the key foundation for a prosperous and peaceful nation is a non-negotiable adherence to the rule of law.

“If this key factor appears negotiable, then a nation needs to reverse the trend such that a government-built policy around the use of dialogue, conciliation, mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods in the solution mix being used to arrest conflict and foster unity.”

“These methods can be equally applied to resolve the problems that have been existing between the Nigerian Shites Muslims as the Former United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, advised the federal government to tread cautiously in the way it is handling the case of the leader Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky,” the statement said.

“As many devoted Nigerians are working towards that, we will like to use this medium to commend president Muhammadu Buhari for warning the police against excessive use of force and also call on the release of Shites Muslim leader in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, allow him to get access to medical treatment. We also call on the release of Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians,” the group added.

