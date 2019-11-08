Appeal Court Upholds Onuigbo’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri yesterday upheld the election of Hon. Samuel Onuigbo as the member House of Representatives representing, Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency, Abia state.

Recall that the Election Petitions Tribunal had also affirmed the legitimacy of Onuigbo’s victory.

Onuigbo in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja said he saw the many legal tussles initiated against his victory as distractions considering the resounding way his people voted for his.

He said he remain committed to delivering unparalleled representation to the great people of Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South.

According to him, ‘’I became more vocal and more relentless in the pursuit of everything good for my people. It is this remarkable and in-built burning desire for selfless and result-oriented service that the people of our constituency saw in me and largely agreed that I should be re-elected to represent them for a second time.

‘’And as a ranking member of the House of Representatives, I have more opportunities and better experience to do exceedingly great for my people, and all of my actions since I set foot on the House of Representatives have been geared towards doing that.’’

He stressed that his victory brings to an end the legal distractions.

‘’I must now continue to focus on my hallmark of effective and responsive representation. More than ever, I am committed to changing the face of representation in Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South, and I make you this promise today, that when we are done, we would have set a standard in representation that shall be the envy of many,’’ he added.

