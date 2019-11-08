Barwa Community And The Struggle For Survival

Barwa is a community located on the Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In this report, BLESSING BATURE writes that members of the community are in urgent need of basic amenities including potable water, electricity, medical facilities, schools and access roads.

A visit to Barwa community of the FCT would convince one that indeed, people live in different worlds in Nigeria. For a community situated very close to Nigeria’s seat of power, one would have expected some of the best facilities government can offer, but here, the reverse is the case.

For a 21st century community, Barwa lacks basic amenities including potable water, medical facilities and a near absence of police or any other security agent post, causing residents to live in perpetual fear of attack by armed robbers or kidnappers. Those who are able to afford education in this community have to walk many kilometres to access their classes.

Residents who spoke about the hardship they have to face day in day out were unanimous in their demand for government to look into their situation in a bid to make life more bearable for them.

The first thing a visitor would notice when visiting Barwa is the bad road. The community, which is linked through the road which stretches to about seven kilometres from Gosa, another community along the Airport Road, is cut off from other developed communities like ACO by the bad road.

It was gathered that the community becomes inaccessible at the peak of the rainy season because of the condition of the road which makes it impossible for cars and motorcycles to ply.

Expectedly, the bad road is also an issue of concern for the residents who said in separate interviews, that fixing the road would add economic value to them as well as ameliorate their sufferings.

A resident, Simon Jeremiah, who earns a living as a commercial motorcycle operator, said that the road is nightmarish to people like him in the business and residents too.

For the commander of a 10-member vigilance group in the village, Obadiah Podo, establishment of a police outpost in the village would help to curb crime, even as he implored for security gadgets to be provided for the vigilance group. “There are many thieves in this village who come to our farms to dig up our yams. Many people throng this community and we don’t even know how they enter or exit as there is no police station or outpost here to checkmate crime. Therefore, we make use of this vigilante group.

“I have a complete uniform for identification, but my members don’t have. We don’t have rifles of any kind, so we need catapult, cutlass, flashlight, and rain coat to work effectively.

“We are a 10-vigilante member group and we work in the night. We usually do shifts, but with development of insecurity in the country, especially kidnapping, we involve all members. We are not paid salaries; it is a voluntary work. We need a police outpost here to complement us. If we catch a criminal, we take him to chief palace before taking him to the police station at Iddo or Kuje.”

For another resident of the community, a woman in her late 30s, Mrs Halitha Christopher, life in Barwa will be tolerable if they could be provided with a healthcare centre for the treatment of basic ailments, especially for the safe delivery by pregnant women.

“If a woman is in labour, she is taken to Gosa Clinic several kilometres away because we don’t have a clinic here. It is affecting us because the labour is sometimes in the night. Sometimes, we deliver at home. You can’t see a motorcyclist at night to convey you to the clinic, coupled with the bad road.

“We are mostly farmers and petty traders, but even the market is not large enough for us. We have to develop a woman society for this village, because we are suffering.

“Also, many of our children walk long distances to get to school in Gosa and we are not happy. After walking for hours, the children fall sick due to the weather. If we had a school here, our children will not be walking to as far as Gosa. Even the primary school lacks teachers, because some transferred are not replaced.

“We live in fear of kidnappers, as there is no security here. The vigilante members are powerless without weapons and there is no police outpost.’’

Also lending voice to the discourse, Simon Jeremiah said pregnant women in the community have lost their lives while in labour, while others have been delivered of stillbirths.

“For instance, last Saturday, my wife was in labour and couldn’t even get on a bike for me to take her to the clinic in Gosa. We had to invite a drug store owner who helped deliver the child. I was lucky, some others have not been this lucky. Just last month, a woman’s baby was stillborn because of the distance to the clinic. She was operated upon before the baby was evacuated. We have lost many pregnant women because of this issue of no a health centre,” he said.

Head teacher, Head of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Barwa, Mr Salami Sikiru Oyewole, said government is doing its best, but like Oliver Twist, the school needs more, especially more classroom blocks, teachers and other amenities.

“We need the intervention of the federal government to change the location of the block of the primary school, which is under high tension wires. The school is not fenced and so not secured especially in this era of kidnapping in the country. Our pupils use nearby bushes when they want to ease themselves because the school does not have toilet facilities. There is also no computer in the school. If these children go into the town and see computers, it will be strange to them.

“We don’t have adequate teachers here too. This village is far from town and our situation is peculiar. We are only being assisted by PTA staff. Government is trying because teachers are supposed to live in the area where they teach and stay in the classroom with pupils. But when they come from afar, all the obstacles of transportation may make them forget some things. Our supposed toilet is an eyesore, that’s why we go to toilet in the bush. There is no facility for a library.

“We thank God that the government of today is paying monthly salary on time, unlike before. One classroom is under high tension, while one is an uncompleted building by UBEB. One building by PTA has collapsed, so we are appealing to the government to remember us.

On his part, the Dakachi of Barwa, Monday Kogi, also lamented the lack of basic amenities in the community, appealing to government for urgent intervention in order to lift the people out of penury.

“We have many challenges in this community. I believe you came here by road and saw the pitiable situation. From here to Gosa is about 7 kilometres and that is where we go to access medical care, as we don’t have a healthcare centre here. Sickness may happen at any time, especially emergency, but there is no single clinic here.

“The issue of insecurity is also a serious thing in Nigeria today, but we don’t even have a police outpost to secure us here. Our children suffer a lot to walk to Gosa for secondary education. If 10-year-old children walk seven kilometres to school, they will be too tired to pay attention.

“Therefore, I plead with government to establish a junior secondary school here. 10 years ago, a borehole was sunk for us by government, but Barwa community is growing daily and the borehole is not enough for us now. We have shortage of water and need another borehole because water is life.”

Continuing, he said: “The population of the primary school is increasing and we lack amenities for the pupils like water. They normally get water from home; they need additional teachers for different subjects. Electricity should be extended to the primary school too. It needs fence. Two years ago, LEA said they will come and fence the school, but we have not seen any sign. The uncompleted building there should be completed so that our children will have enough classes.

“We are all farmers. There is no villager here in government. That is why I said they need to be empowered to study up to the university level so that they can be lifted out of poverty. When our women are in labour, they either go to Kuje or Gosa to be delivered of their babies, or have unprofessional women deliver them at home. It is unbearable in the day time because of the distance so you can imagine how it will be at night. We don’t even have a steady drug store here so we also have to go to Gosa to buy drugs.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

