BPMI Advocates Improvement In Business Processes To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Business Process Management Institute (BPMI) has said to remain competitive and increase efficiency, business owners in the country must embrace improvement in their business processes.

Speaking during its award dinner, Chairman, event committee, Mr Kehinde Joda said the can create value in business orgainsation, adding that it is important to note that BPMI is a combination of practices centered on driving organizational value through a process-improvement culture.

He said, “It can be as simple as defining unclear processes, continually looking for areas of improvement and making changes, or as complex as a complete business process re-engineering venture.”

He said businesses are collapsing and failing because people don’t know about business processes, stressing that business owners need to constantly explore new business module.

Also speaking, Vice president of BPMI, Debo Adebayo said the primary focus of the Institute at the moment is advocacy.

According to him, Nigeria as a country needs to pay attention to processes to improve the economy and compete globally.

He said, “Any growing economy that will be looking at itself as part of the comity of well-developed nation should look at structuring everything they do. And there is no way you put structure without ensuring that you pay attention to the minutest details which you pick from process management.”

One of the guest speakers, John Isiemede said most people don’t understand what business process is all about, which is why businesses are collapsing and failing.

Some recipients who received awards include the MD of Accion Microfinance Bank, Taiwo Adesina Joda; Adewale Sonaike, Deputy Managing Director, Business Devlopment and International Businesses at Courteville Business solutions PLC; Abdullahi Bashir Haske, GMD of AA & R Investment Group

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

