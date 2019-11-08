Dickson Will Account For N100bn Spent On Bayelsa Airport – Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has stressed that the out-going governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson will be made to account for the over N100 billion spent in the construction of the Bayelsa airport.

Oshiomhole further challenged the governor to fly on the Airport built in the state, alleging that it was the most expensive airport in the world.

The Bayelsa governor at his party’s campaign grand finale on Wednesday, had accused the APC of playing politics with Airport licence for the state, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately refused to grant him license so as not to use the facility as a campaign issue.

But responding yesterday in Abuja, Oshiomhole said the facility is of low quality that even the governor cannot fly on it.

“I think the media should not just take statement from people’s mouth. You know the fact that Bayelsa Airport has been flooded. Is it Buhari that flooded the Airport, because the runway is below the ground level? They ought to have carried out proper survey. So, the runway is flooded with water because it was not built properly.

“The truth is, we challenge him (Dickson), whether it was Buhari who asked him to inflate the contract because there are different versions of the actual cost. That contract, I put it to my dear friend and brother, Dickson that it has entered Guinness book as the most expensive runway ever built anywhere in the world.

“Even the one built from the river, from the sea didn’t cost half of that. So, it is an endless project. He shouldn’t throw blame. But you the media should also interrogate when these people make all these unsubstantiated allegations.

“So, the truth is, he (Dickson) is in trouble. He cannot tell his people why he will spend close to a hundred billion for a facility such as that. Yet, he himself cannot land on it. You people should not allow merchant of half-truths to get away with blue murder. Dickson must account for that money, not because of election but he owes his people.

“Look at Bayelsa State, look at the revenue it has accrued and look at Yenagoa. Look at the roads in Yenagoa. Did Buhari tell him not to use the money he gave him? Truth is that, he never knew that the day of reckoning would come. And the beauty of democracy is that, four years, or sometimes eight years, for the thief, one electoral day for the electorates and that day is 16th of November. Dickson would have to suffer for his own sins against the people of Bayelsa in which he mismanaged their resources after eight years in office. So, he should keep Buhari out of it,” Oshiomohle stated.

Also speaking, Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru said the APC has become an acceptable party in Bayelsa State.

“APC is doing wonderfully well in Bayelsa. You are all witnesses to all the rallies that have been happening in the state for both parties. I believe that success is ours,” he added.

