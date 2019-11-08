DPR Seals 7 Fuel Stations In Taraba, Vows To Tackle Fuel Hike During Festive Period.

The Department Of Petroleum Resources DPR have sealed 7 fuel stations in Zing and Jalingo the northern part of Taraba state over under dispensaries of Fuel Pump Price FPP and other related offenses.

This was disclose by the controller Jalingo field office Taraba state Mr. Jeremiah Mashat shortly after the two days of the DPR monitoring exercise in the two local government areas of the state.

Mashat who spoke to journalists in Jalingo said the 7 fuel stations that were sealed by the DPR have were been fined and the offenders would pay the money to the federal government according to the regulations of the operations.

Commenting on the level of compliance by the Petroleum marketers in the state, Mashat said since the establishment of the DPR field office in Jalingo, the level of compliance by the marketers in the state has rose to 90 percent, he said despite the improvement of the compliance, there were some marketers that were still disobeying the rules.

He assured the people of the state not to panic over the pending rumor that marketers were planning to hick Petroleum price during the forthcoming festive period.

“The issue of fuel price hick this time is impossible, the marketers are even seeking to get more customers and the product is also available everywhere, I don’t think there will be anything of that nature again, moreover we are also on ground this time around therefore whoever want to sabotage the efforts of the government will be dealt with accordingly.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that 4 fuel stations were sealed in Zing, the headquarters of Zing local government area while 3 others were also sealed in Jalingo the Taraba state capital for Fuel Pump Price under dispensary.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

