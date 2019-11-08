‘FG Recovers N200bn, Secures 890 Convictions In 2019’

The federal government said it has made recoveries totalling over N200 billion and secured 890 convictions in 2019 alone, through its agencies following final forfeiture in corruption cases in the country.

This disclosure was made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ,Mr Ibrahim Magu at a special town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja.

The Attorney General who was represented by the Senior Adviser to the President on Financial Crimes, Abiodun Ayodeji disclosed revealed that the federal government collected an excess of N200 billion . He said, “multiple amongst these are the $2.5 million in partial recovery, we also recovered $75 million connected to the Malabu transaction”

Abubakar Malami who revealed that they simply went after assets acquired by those accused of corrupt practices urging that the war against corruption should be seen as an existential battle, while also warning stakeholders have no option but to key into Mr President’s anti- corruption war and be patriotic.

He stressed that unless the war against corruption is carried out in a coordinated manner in line with best practices, the fight against corruption will not be successful.

He however revealed that the federal government is working on leveraging technology to fight the menace by creating enabling legislation and laws to permit the use of technology in fighting corruption.

On his part, Magu boasted that the commission under his watch secured 890 convictions between January to October ,2019.

Giving a breakdown of the commission’s giant stride in anti- corruption war, Magu said in 2015 alone, the commission recorded 114 convictions, while in 2016 it recorded 189 convictions.

Magu also disclosed that the commission recorded another 190 convictions in 2017, while 2018 recorded 300 convictions. These convictions according to him were achieved by using preventive approaches.

Speaking during his welcome address, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the fight against corruption was one of the three cardinal programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with the others being the war against insecurity and the revamping of the economy.

He said, “Yes, this is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being backed by a strong political will, with a President renowned for his honour, dignity and incorruptibility personally leading the fight.

“ And that is making all the difference, as you will soon hear from our explaining that the war against corruption is still a war in progress, the minister said it has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

Lai Mohammed who reiterated that the war against corruption was a war of survival for Nigeria because the success of other key programmes of government such as revamping the economy and tackling insecurity, was closely intertwined with how well the nation was able to fight corruption.

He said, “for as long as the nation failed to check corruption, tackling insecurity and the revamping the economy would remain a mirage.

“In other words, the fight against corruption is pivotal to the success of the other cardinal programmes of the administration. I want to reiterate that the anti-corruption war is not Buhari’s war, it is Nigeria’s war, hence the need for every citizen to support it.

“Part of efforts to win the support of Nigerians is to carry them along every inch of the way. Today’s special town hall meeting on the fight against corruption fits into that effort, as it provides opportunity for major stakeholders in the federal government’s battle against corruption.

He explained that the town hall meeting was organised to give account of their stewardship as well as offer Nigerian the opportunity to interact with government, . “They ask us questions and also make suggestions. This way, we can all be on the same page as far as this war of survival is concerned,” he added.

