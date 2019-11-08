Gov’ship Polls: Bayelsa, Kogi And Pre-election Violence

Less than two weeks to the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, a report by Africa’s foremost election observer group, YIAGA Africa WTV, has raised the alarm over potential violence in both states, RUTH TENE NATSA reports.

With 23 political parties contesting in Kogi state and 45 political parties contesting in Bayelsa state, the governorship elections in both states promise to be interesting and keen contests especially with the determination by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge as winners.

With a history of politically motivated violence in both states from previous elections, and indicators of violence observed by Watching the Vote (WTV) in the previous election observation period, WTV notes that an early warning system for the prevention of electoral violence supported by electoral stakeholders is necessary.

In the report signed by YIAGA Africa’s executive director, Samson Itodo it stated that YIAGA AFRICA had deployed a total of 48 Long Term Observers (LTOs); 21 LTOs deployed to the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa state and 27 LTOs deployed to 21 LGAs in Kogi State, to observe the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voter education and information activities, political campaign activities, inclusion of women, persons living with disabilities (PWDs) and youths, as well as issues relating to pre-election violence.

The Report according to him is the second in a series of four reports to be issued and reflects the findings between October 3, to October 17 2019 and covers the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa and 21 LGAs in Kogi state.

The Report which focused on INEC’s preparedness, political campaigns, voter education, participation of marginalized groups, and early warning signs of electoral violence identified violent physical and verbal attacks during political party activities and recruitment of political thugs as well as stockpiling of arms and weapons.

According to the Report “WTV LTOs reported political party supporters having clashed over issues of lecturers been partisan or supporting candidates and competition for access to road network in Ankpa LGA in Kogi state. Other physical and verbal violence were reported from Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, Brass, Nembe and Sagbama in Bayelsa state and Kabba/Bunu in Kogi state”.

It added that “The reports highlights possible threat to the peaceful conduct of the election with the observation of the presence of small arms and weapons in some LGA’s. LTOs identified a community called Okabb in Ankpa LGA, being used for the storage of ammunition and the recruitment of thugs. Though the ammunitions were discovered to have been stored prior to the 2019 General Election. Other reports of recruitment of political thugs were from communities in Yenagoa and Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa state and in Okehi and Idah in Kogi state”.

Other observations indicated violation of electoral laws and guidelines this includes Trading of PVCs and voter details, Campaigns based on Inducement not issues, this is even as it revealed that vote buying and selling of PVCs was still existing.

“WTV LTOs reported political parties moving from house to house in Ankpa LGA, Kogi state, documenting names and polling unit numbers and addresses of citizens with PVCs, while offering advance payments of five hundred naira (N500), ahead of the election. In Bayelsa (Yenagoa LGA) findings also reveals that some citizens in Opolo and Gbarian area were selling their PVCs for five hundred (N500) and one thousand (N1,000) naira”.

The Report however, revealed the reasonable compliance of INEC with the elections timetable as indicated in the conduct of preparatory activities such as recruitment and training of adhoc staff, stakeholder engagements and voter education amongst others, in preparations for the November 16 polls in both Bayelsa and Kogi state. These activities were observed in all the LGAs of Bayelsa and Kogi States, except for Ijumu LGA in Kogi state.

On Political Party Campaign Activities, the Report noted that Political parties in Bayelsa state were engaging more in political campaigns than in Kogi state.

The findings from Bayelsa state reveals that: APC did not hold any rally in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA; PDP did not hold any rally in Kolokuma/ Opokuma, Southern Ijaw and Ogbia LGA; and SDP as well did not hold campaigns in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Ekeremor and Sagbama LGA. While for Kogi state: ADC rallies did not hold in any LGA; APC rallies did not hold in Adavi, Ankpa, Brass, Dekina, Idah, Ofu, Ijumu, Mopa Moro, Yagba East, and Yagba West LGA; and PDP rallies in did not hold in Adavi, Ogori Mangogo, Okehi, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ofu, Ijumu, Mopa Moro, Yagba East, and Yagba West LGA. While campaigns have commenced earnestly in both states, the conversations are still devoid of in-depth analysis of the issues and political manifesto highlighting clear plans for improving governance and development in both states.

On Inclusive and representative politics, the Report stated there were many aspects to promoting inclusive and representative politics to ensure the participation of women, youth and persons with disability as candidates, as voters, as election personnel.

The Report stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Orientation agency (NOA) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are engaging in targeted campaigns to ensure peaceful participation of youth. Women groups were canvassing for votes in all the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa state and in 15 LGAs in Kogi state. While youth were canvassing for votes in all 8 LGAs in Bayelsa state and 14 LGAs in Kogi state.

The Report in its recommendations called on INEC and political parties to develop an effective communication constructive dialogue to address challenges and requirements for achieving peaceful pre-election engagements, and credible and peaceful elections on November 16 and also urged INEC to step up its engagements with security agencies, to tacking violation of electoral codes (buying and selling of PVC and voter inducement) and electoral violence indicators.

It also charged Security Agencies to investigate and manage the report of recruitment of thugs and stockpiling of arms, to also investigate and arrest people engaged in buying and selling of PVCs, and any form of voter inducement, to serve as a deterrent to others and as well avoid an outbreak of violence in the coming election.

The Report charged Political party candidates and supporters to shy away from any form of physical or verbal attacks to ensure credible and peaceful elections and also increase their activities of engaging voters with their policy plan while soliciting their support and votes.

In her advice, WTV Pre-election and Data Manager Sophie Bichi, while speaking on the perceived violence noted that while this is among the many other risk factors that can affect the elections as we have seen in the past elections in both Bayelsa and Kogi, the relative significance of these to the election in both states depends on how the issues are addressed.

She urged that all stakeholders particularly security agencies should be seen and heard addressing these cases as they happen and not wait until the election day for huge deployment of personnel.

She urged that Conflict-mitigation measures should be included in the electoral process design by INEC, if not in place.

