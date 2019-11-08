How Firefighters Have Become Target Of Vicious Mobs

Attack on firefighters who devote their time and put themselves in harms way to keep members of the public safe is on the increase. CHRISTIANA NWAOGU, in this report, writes that these men attend to the most dangerous and catastrophic situations, and being able to protect them in any instance is just as important.

Fighting fires is a difficult job that requires great deal of calm under pressure and the ability to perform confidently in extreme conditions. It’s a fact that though the turnout gear worn by firefighters can protect them from the extremely dangerous environments they work in, it cannot protect them from attacks they all too often experience.

Apart from the Otedola Bridge fire incident of June 2018 in Lagos, that led to the loss of lives and the burning of cars, there have been several instances where a petrol laden tanker, flouting all known traffic laws in the land, goes ahead to inflict pain and misery on innocent families and ordinary Nigerians. Just late last month, a petrol laden tanker rammed into buildings in an Onitsha market, spilled its contents in the neighbourhood and sparked a fire that ravaged buildings, consumed goods worth millions of naira and ended lives. Sadly, several days after, the people of that state again, woke up to another fire disaster at Omagba, also in Onitsha. Reports had it that the fire incident involved another fuel tanker and that it happened in the early hours of the day.

As we all know, petrol tankers and articulated trucks have been a menace in Nigeria for as long as anyone can remember and the regulatory agencies or authorities have largely looked the other way unperturbed for decades of course, until the next disaster.

Sadly, last month’s inferno claimed lives due to lack of understanding by some motorists that an emergency vehicle always has the “right of way,” some of them were competing for space with the fire fighting truck/personnel who were on rescue mission from Asaba.

Just some distance to the scene, the firemen were pelted with stones by aggrieved mob, hence, they were not allowed access to the scene of the raging inferno.

Expressing bitterness at what he termed as avoidable death of an innocent mother and child, as well as properties, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in a statement to newsmen explained that, “The Federal Fire Service received a call about the fire outbreak at about 2pm from the control room at the headquarters in Abuja who immediately turned out the nearest Federal Fire Service Station at Asaba, Delta State to attend to the emergency.

“Our men immediately headed to the scene but it was not possible to contend with the heavy traffic at the head bridge and the behaviour of the angry mob who pelted stones at them. Thus, it was not possible for the firefighters to get to the scene and fight the fire in such a hostile environment.”

The Anambra State mob attack is the latest in a long list of attacks on firefighters, many of which have ended in tragedy. Thankfully, the brave men were not killed, yet this attack highlights the need to protect firefighters.

People sadly continue to target firefighters, using weapons in a number of attacks to cause damage and injury. The majority of these attacks are ambushes and involve firefighters being attacked and occasionally prevented from escaping after being called to a fire, whether real or not. This makes the situation very difficult for firefighters. The truth is that when firefighters go for rescue mission, they admit that it is akin to heading into battle.

Nigeria is by no means alone in witnessing this rise in violence, and firefighters are by no means the only branch of the emergency services to be subjected to such vicious assaults in the line of duty. However, attacks on firefighters have increased over the years. Though some of the officers attacked in Anambra escaped serious injuries, it was an eye-opener to the additional dangers faced by those who devote their careers to keeping the rest of us safe.

The press statement by the leadership of the Fire Service (FFS) posted online to this effect sparked wide condemnation, not just for the severity of the attack, but also the bystanders who laughingly filmed it without making any attempt to help. Fear is that if this ugly trend is not halted, it may come to a point when these firefighters may ‘risk-assess response dynamically.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that to save its dogged workforce, the FFS is likely to commence a trial with some crew wearing body cameras to record footage of the perpetrators, as evidence to use in court. This is even as security experts have stressed the need for assaults on emergency workers (offences) bill to come into force – doubling the maximum penalty for those who assault a member of the emergency services from six months to a year in prison.

Some firefighters in the worst affected areas who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday on condition of anonymity, said, besides suffering physically and mentally from attacks, it is not so much their own safety they are worried about but the potential impact it will have on their families. They appealed for the violence to cease, saying: “all those working in the fire service are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters. That is what we keep trying to get across to the public. That we are people with families who are just trying to keep the public safe.”

They maintain that while firefighters cannot be expected to stop responding to emergencies, they cannot also be expected to do so without the proper protection. “For me who was part of one of the most nerve-wracking attacks, sincerely speaking, my thought was, if one of these stones make it through the window, it is going to cause serious damage to us. It was God that saved us.”

Another suggestion is that firefighters be equipped with body armour. The spokesperson of FFS, DSF Ugo Huan said: “Attacks on our operational staff are now at their highest. The rise in attacks on our crew is gravely concerning to us and as we approach the harmattan period, when we tend to see a flurry, we are delivering a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

“We believe our crew are sometimes targeted as they are seen as ‘uniformed authority figure,’ so our campaign aims to open people’s eyes to the fact that if you attack a firefighter, you may be attacking a mum or dad, a wife or husband, or brother or sister.

“Already this year we have seen a handful of attacks on our officers using stones and other dangerous weapons and it is only a matter of time before an operational firefighter is seriously injured.

“The lead up to the harmattan period is not an excuse for recklessness and we would like to make it known that we are considering cameras on our fire engines and may be forced to work with sister security agencies to prosecute anyone who acts aggressively towards our crew or support staff.’’

The national PRO, added that: “Parents, if you have your suspicions that your children may be involved in such behaviour then please step in now before they end up in serious trouble with the security forces. This is because, these attacks will continue to have negative impact on the innocent and our society at large.”

Huan, who argued that the service has improved drastically with tangible results and testimonies, reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari graciously approved the purchase of 93 fire fighting trucks for the service in addition to the various trucks and other vehicles which they had already taken delivery of under the previous administration.

She disclosed that prior to the appointment of Ibrahim Alhaji Liman as the third CG, the service had its presence in only Abuja and Lagos and the six geo-political zones; we have zone A, comprising of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau with headquarters in Makurdi, zone B, comprising of Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna with headquarters in Kano. Zone C comprises Bauchi, Yobe and Borno with headquarters in Bauchi. Zone D comprising Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra with headquarters in Enugu. Zone E comprising Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and Cross River with headquarters in Uyo and Zone F comprising Lagos, Ogun and Oyo with headquarters in Lagos.

She said, today, the story is different as the service has expanded its operational activities by establishing six additional zonal headquarters; Zone G -Niger, Kogi and Kwara, with headquarters in Minna and zone H – Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi with headquarters in Sokoto; I-Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe, with headquarters in Yola; J -Owerri and Abia, with headquarters in Owerri; K-Delta, Edo and Bayelsa, with headquarters in Asaba; L-Osun, Ondo and Ekiti with headquarters in Osogbo.

According to the PRO, these zonal headquarters are to be equipped with a minimum of two states of the art firefighting trucks and manned by well trained and experienced firemen. She explained that the spread is to deliver fire services to Nigerians and to improve on our response time to emergencies as well as to compliment efforts of the State Fire Services.

‘‘Within this few months of the appointment of the CGF, we have received and commissioned 12 modern fire trucks which have been deployed in the newly created zones. We have received approval for the establishment of additional five fire service training schools which will soon take off. They are located in Maiduguri, Calabar, Ilorin, Katsina and Umuahia. These training schools will provide training for not just the federal fire service personnel but the state fire services.’’

Strengthening of the state fire services has been the CGF’s major concern, because when he assumed office, one of his major goals was to see how the state fire services can be strengthened for effectiveness and efficiency and to achieve that, he has been reaching out to state governors, supporting and encouraging them to do the needful about their fire services.

‘‘My boss, Liman, believes strongly in the fact that a strengthened state fire service complemented by our presence in the zones will go a long way in addressing the gap in fire service delivery across the country. We have, in the recent past, responded to emergencies involving petrol tankers rolling over and spilling petroleum products on the road. In the last one month, the service successfully managed incidents of tanker spills in Sokoto, Minna, Osogbo, Ibadan, Lagos and Uyo.’’

She buttressed that the case of Onitsha was rather unfortunate as the spill emptied into open drainage and rapidly spread to lower plains. Although the state fire service responded timely, it was not possible to contain the situation. All efforts by the federal fire and Delta State Fire Services to respond failed to yield any positive result because of the traffic situation at the Niger bridge. This situation was further compounded by the hostile attitude of the crowd.’’ Huan revealed that the service will collaborate with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure tighter control.

On his part, the Controller General, Alhaji Ibrahim Liman said, the input of the Fire Service is essential in the design and construction of buildings and structures. The distortion in our cities and towns and the state of our roads is quite alarming.

“The most effective way of averting petrol tanker accidents, which recently has been on the rise, is to ensure strict regulatory control. A standard fire truck is equipped with 6,500 litres capacity water tanker and high-pressure pump with a water discharge rate of over 1000 litre/min. A simple calculation shows that the tank empties after about six to seven minutes and this means at fire scenes, without a source of water nearby, the truck returns to base to refill. The impression then is that the Fire Service arrived at the scene without water. Most of our cities and towns are without fire hydrants. Besides, other factors which come to play include; when the distress call was initiated.

“We cannot understand why anyone would want to attack our crew who deliver an invaluable public service day in and day out. This year, we have seen nationally, the bravery of fire service personnel who risk their lives to protect people from harm.’’

He warned that harmathan period is the busiest time of the year for the Fire Service and firefighters do not need the extra pressure of looking over their shoulders in case a brick or broken bottle is being hurled at them.

“We may sponsor a bill to Parliament to strengthen legislation in order to deliver tougher penalties for attacks on emergency service personnel and we hope this will act as a deterrent to reckless individuals.”

The FFS boss said, “The emergency services are the people who head into danger when everyone else is running away and sometimes it can be forgotten that each firefighter, police or paramedic, NSCDC, NEMA officials and others are also someone’s mother, father, daughter or son.’’

Liman stressed that, attacks on emergency service personnel not only put the individual themselves at risk but also the wider public, particularly if it requires the crew member to finish duty and receive medical attention

He said FFS is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, with the procurement of new state of the art firefighting trucks distributed to the 12 zones of the service across the nation.

Educating Nigerians on how best to curtail fire outbreaks, Liman appealed to the public to adhere strictly to basic fire safety measures to help reduce the occurrence of fire outbreak in the wake of the intensification of the dry season, otherwise known as the harmattan.

Lamenting about the recent massive blaze which engulfed five- story the buildings surrounding the popular Balogun market known for its wide selection of colorful Nigerian fabrics said, firefighters battled flames after what appeared to be two independent fires broke out Tuesday morning around the market.

Liman said, “Congestion has also been identified as another factor militating against the success of combating fires. This is often very common in markets with scant space

He said, “At the time when sparks are sighted in such markets, there is usually no room for the fire trucks to move in and put out the inferno. This impediment contributes largely to the total destruction of market blaze that lasts many hours.”

Its a known fact that November to March of every year is usually disaster-prone, with infernos making unwelcome visits to marketplaces, factories, homes, offices, and schools.

While it is no longer news that quite a number of major public buildings across the nation have, at one time or the other, succumbed to fire disasters despite safety measures put in place, available records show that during this period, the frequency of fire outbreaks is about three times more than is experienced at other seasons.

He disclosed that with the onset of the harmattan, his agency intensifies and will continue with its fire safety education and management interventions to reduce the prevalence of fire outbreaks during the dry season.

The CG assured that FFS would not rest on its oars until fire outbreaks were reduced to the minimum, if not stopped entirely.

Speaking on strategies put in place, Liman said the service had trained many firefighters in its effort to increase fire safety nationwide. “What we have done so far is to train a lot of firefighters, some of which have been deployed to states to serve as educators.’’

He said the FFS was equipped and ready to manage effectively unforeseen circumstances of fire outbreak, but cautioned all stakeholders to put their hands-on deck in the fight against fire outbreaks and explosions.

Advising the public on how best to avoid fire outbreaks, FFS CG who lamented that most of the disasters witnessed during this period are majorly caused by human error and lack of proper house keeping, appealed to members of the public to “take stock of all their electrical appliances and replace old ones because the older appliances or socket are, the more susceptible those appliances were to fire.”

The FFS boss further cautioned that Christmas lighting decorations should not be left on for too long, explaining that electrical gadgets could easily catch fire because of the dry weather condition. “We should ensure that all gas cylinders, in enclosed areas such as rooms and kitchens are relocated to open spaces.”

“Close all doors and windows tight, avoid the use of charcoal for cooking and heating in the market, do not accumulate sawdust in the timber market as this is a potential source of fire outbreak, improper electrical connection must be avoided and proper use of candles must be adhered to.

According to the CG, those who have also placed stones or heavy items on their gas cylinders should take them off as they could increase the pressure on the cylinder, leading to an explosion.

CG further disclosed that he plans to take a tour to selected areas, including markets, to intensify fire safety education and prevent the indiscriminate setting up of fires.

