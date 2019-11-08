Insurgency And Families Of Fallen Military Personnel

The United Nations, in a recent report, said that in the last 10 years of Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast Nigeria, over 35, 000 people have lost their lives. And of this number, about 14, 000 were civilians and many others were members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The insurgency has also created over 2.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) while over seven million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

This much was revealed in remarks by the body’s resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon. Kallo, at the opening ceremony of a three – day workshop on Civil / Security Cooperation In Humanitarian Intervention in the Northeast, organised by the United Nations in conjunction with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development and Borno State government, recently.

The minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, at a press briefing to herald the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations, highlighted many of the sacrifices Nigerian Armed Forces have made over the years to maintain peace in the country including paying the ultimate price.

He also noted that in the exercise of their mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country against internal and external aggression, officers and men of the Armed Forces face daunting challenges and while many lay down their lives, others survive with varying degrees of incapacitation. Notwithstanding, the minister added that they have continued to dedicate themselves to this onerous and patriotic duty.

He noted that annually, the country, through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, recognises and appreciates the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, veterans and the Armed Forces just as it is the desire of government that this act of remembrance be implanted in the hearts of all Nigerians so that they can, on daily basis, act in ways that show their appreciation.

It is from this perspective that this newspaper argues that Nigeria owes it as a duty to give consideration to the plight of the loved ones, widows and orphans of the fallen heroes. We appreciate the efforts of the services at providing scholarship for the eligible children of their personnel who died in active service. We also commend the efforts that the Armed Forces are making to cater for the needs of dead soldiers’ widows, widowers and their families, as well as the welfare of serving and retired military personnel and we urge corporate Nigeria to, in a meaningful way, be party of this national call. It is in this light that the minister of Defence recently said that the Ministry of Defence has forwarded a bill for the review of the Nigerian Legion Act to a Veterans Federation of Nigeria Act. He revealed that the bill has provision for institutionalising the provision for welfare needs of veterans in line with international best practices.

In our opinion, the National Assembly should accord this legislative assignment the seriousness it deserves so as to ensure the expeditious passage of the Bill. In the meantime, we commend the activities of the Defence Health Maintenance Limited which has continued to provide health insurance service for veterans, widows and eligible dependents of our fallen heroes.

It is also instructive, in our view, that the ministry facilitates the collaboration between Nigerian Legion and National Personal Asset Acquisition Scheme through which the Legionnaires (veterans) could purchase both household and agricultural commodities at affordable, discounted prices within a flexible and structured repayment plan across the country.

While we acknowledge the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the Armed Forces, we are particularly concerned about the families of our men and women in uniform who sacrificed their lives to ensure the territorial integrity of our country. Government should ensure that on no grounds should there be delays in the payment of the entitlements of dead soldiers to their families.

It is our position that taking care of families of dead soldiers by government supported by private sector entities will boost the morale of our men and women in uniform presently confronting the insurgents in the Northeast and other crisis spots in the country. Soldiers who died fighting the insurgents in the Northeast and elsewhere in the country and the families they left behind should be treated with reverence for the sacrifice they made for peace to reign in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

