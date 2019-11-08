Kogi Guber: Court Orders Inclusion Of SDP On Ballot

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Natasha Akpoti and her running mate, Adams Khalid in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Akpoti had approached the court to challenge the exclusion of her party from the said election.

In his judgement, Justice Folashade Ogunbiyi-Giwa, held that INEC was wrong to have disqualified candidate of the SDP.

The court further held that INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate for an election, as it is the exclusive reserve of a competent court of law.

According to the judge, the provisions of sections 31(1) and 83 of the Electoral Act which holds that INEC cannot disqualify or reject candidate nominated by a political party for an election is aimed at ensuring that it does not lie within the executive realms of INEC to determine who participate in an election.

The court noted that the intention of the law is to make INEC a true unbiased umpire.

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa accordingly granted reliefs 1 to 7 of the plaintiffs and ordered INEC to include the names of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the SDP as well as the party’s logo on the ballot in the November 16 governorship poll in Kogi State.

The governorship candidate of the SDP, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, her running mate, Adams Khalid and SDP had approached the court to challenge their exclusion from the 2019 Kogi State governorship election by INEC.

The commission had refused to accept the candidature of Khalid in replacement of the earlier nominated deputy governor, Mohammed Yakubu on the grounds that Yakubu was not qualified in the first place to be fielded as a deputy governorship candidate in the election on account of his age.

But the plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1129/2019 and filed on October 3 by their counsel, Ola Olanipekun SAN, sought a declaration of the court that INEC’s declaration vide a letter with reference number: LEG/PP/23/T/107 that the nomination of Mohammed Yakubu as the deputy governorship candidate of the SDP in the November 16 gubernatorial election is “invalid” on the grounds of qualification is ultra vires the statutory powers of INEC and it’s therefore null and void.

“The letter written by INEC is hereby set aside, as null and void having been issued in utter breach of the law.

“ The INEC is ordered to accept and recognise the candidates of the SDP for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“The INEC is hereby barred from giving any further effect to the purported exclusion of the party and its candidates in the governorship election”, the court held.

