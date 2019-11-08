Rotary Club Distribute Drugs, Mosquitoe Nets, Other Items To Abuja Community

…Donates $626 for Polio

The Rotary Club of Apo, FCT District 9125 Abuja has distributed anti-malaria drugs, mosquito nets, sanitary pads, multivitamins, condoms and mama kit to residents of Dutse-Garki Community, under AMAC, Abuja.

The event which took place on the 2nd November was part of activities for the three-day Rotary family health day and AIDS prevention.

Distributing the materials, the President of the Club, Engr Omobola Odusoga said the Club is determined to help the less privileged.

During the exercise, birth kits, mosquito nets were also donated to pregnant women in the community.

The Club also offered random hepatitis & HIV and malaria testing for all the residents, and those who tested positive were referred to the general hospital.

According to Odusoga, Rotarians have passion for helping the less privileged, adding that the club had adopted the Dutse-Garki community were they built a Primary health Centre for over 15years.

The Club, during the World Polio Day revealed that it raised $626 to support the eradication of the disease.

