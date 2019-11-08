NEWS
Rotary Club Distribute Drugs, Mosquitoe Nets, Other Items To Abuja Community
…Donates $626 for Polio
The Rotary Club of Apo, FCT District 9125 Abuja has distributed anti-malaria drugs, mosquito nets, sanitary pads, multivitamins, condoms and mama kit to residents of Dutse-Garki Community, under AMAC, Abuja.
The event which took place on the 2nd November was part of activities for the three-day Rotary family health day and AIDS prevention.
Distributing the materials, the President of the Club, Engr Omobola Odusoga said the Club is determined to help the less privileged.
During the exercise, birth kits, mosquito nets were also donated to pregnant women in the community.
The Club also offered random hepatitis & HIV and malaria testing for all the residents, and those who tested positive were referred to the general hospital.
According to Odusoga, Rotarians have passion for helping the less privileged, adding that the club had adopted the Dutse-Garki community were they built a Primary health Centre for over 15years.
The Club, during the World Polio Day revealed that it raised $626 to support the eradication of the disease.
MOST READ
EDUCATION7 hours ago
As Gov Bello Reverses Appointment Of 2,500 Teachers In Niger
NEWS8 hours ago
Kogi 2019: NUJ, NGO Stage Media Peace Rally
NEWS8 hours ago
Kwara NLC Breaks Silence On N30,000 Minimum Wage
NEWS8 hours ago
Gombe Gov Swears In Commissioners
NEWS8 hours ago
Former LEADERSHIP Journalist Wins Nigeria’s OFAB Award
NEWS8 hours ago
Pope Francis Accepts Onaiyekan’s Retirement
POLITICS8 hours ago
PDP, APC Bicker Over Proposed Industrial Park In Delta
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Appeal Court Declares Akpabio Winner Of Senatorial Election
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Your Sacrifices Won’t Be Forgotten, PMB Tells Mamman Daura
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Mourns Falomo, MKO Abiola’s Doctor
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Celebrates Nephew, Long Time Friend, Mamman Daura At 80
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
3 Months After, PDP Crisis Lingers Over House Minority Leadership
-
WORLD22 hours ago
Nigerian Beroro Efekoro Wins Election As County Legislator In New York
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov. Dickson Replies Oshiomhole, Says Bayelsa Airport Cost N70b Not N100b
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Bello: When Absence Of Opposition Leads To Victory