COVER STORIES
Yellow Fever Outbreak Claims 29 Lives In Bauchi
Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that 29 people had died from an outbreak of yellow fever in the state.
Mohammed made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the outbreak of yellow fever in the state.
“We discovered 224 suspected cases, and 29 were confirmed dead, with 24 in Alkaleri local government, two in Bauchi local government, 1 in Darazo council area and two in Ningi local government,” he said.
Mohammed explained that the virus was first detected in Alkaleri council area in September, adding that efforts had since been on to avoid further spread.
He said that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the disease did not spread to the state capital.
“That is why government has made efforts through vaccination of people living in the prone areas.
“Already, 500,000 doses of vaccines had been administered in Alkaleri and we are expecting 600,000 doses of vaccines to be administered in Ningi community,” he said.
According to the BSPHDA chairman, yellow fever is not a communicable disease, adding that it can only be transmitted through mosquitoes.
He urged communities to give early information to the authorities, especially when they noticed unusual happenings around them.
Mohammmed also urged the residents of the state not to reject vaccines, saying that this was the only way they could be free from the dreaded disease.
MOST READ
FG Orders Termination Of Cash Payments At NIPOST Offices
‘FG Recovers N200bn, Secures 890 Convictions In 2019’
Boko Haram: 80 Soldiers Face Court-martial For Cowardice, Desertion
Lawyers Who Became SANs At Young Age
Customs Bans Supply Of Petrol To Filling Stations At Land Borders
Kogi Guber: Court Orders Inclusion Of SDP On Ballot
Yellow Fever Outbreak Claims 29 Lives In Bauchi
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Aero’s Politics Of Akanu Ibiam Airport Rehabilitation
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Office, Powers Not Undermined, Says Presidency
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Okays N58bn For Niger/ Kwara Bridge
-
NEWS7 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of Science, Technical Colleges In 16 States
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
FMBN Reassures Of Affordable Housing
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Senate Seeks Diversification From Crude To Natural Gas Production
-
THURSDAY COLUMN22 hours ago
The Media And Politics In The Villa
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Jonathan, Alaibe, Wike Absent At Bayelsa PDP Mega Rally