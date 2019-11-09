16 Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Surrender

As troops intensify raids, clearance and sting operations against criminal elements, no fewer than 16 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) fighters have surrendered while many met their waterloo.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in an update of the troops achievement.

Iliyasu said on 1st November 2019, 16 insurgents along with 8 of their spouses who could no longer bear the heat from the onslaught against them surrendered to the troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force at Fotokol.

He said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole intercepted and arrested several Boko Haram logistics suppliers and informants as well as neutralised some bandits and other criminal elements in the North West and other parts of the country.

He said the surrendered insurgents were later handed over to troops of 3 Battalion (Main) at Gamboru Ngala, a border town in Borno State.

According to the coordinator, during preliminary interrogation and profiling, the terrorists confessed to have actively participated in attacks conducted against both military and civilian targets at various times.

He listed the repentant terrorists as: Ibrahim Bunu, Abba Sale, Baba Lamba Alhaji, Bukar Isa, Bukar Ali, Rawa Abba Gana, Mustapha Abatcha, Umar Abubakar, Hassan Bukar, Malam Abatcha Ali, Abba Umar Abatcha, Hussaini Babagana, Idris Mohammed and Umar Abba Bayoma who were members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) led by Al – Barnawi while Hassan Kawu and Babagana Bukar Adijabe belonged to Boko Haram (Abubakar Shekau Faction).

He said: “the repentant insurgents however, regretted their participation in the heinous crimes they committed against humanity and are now calling on their former colleagues to retrace their steps and also surrender to troops before it is too late.”

