2019 AYD: FG Set To Launch ‘Pocket Size Edition’

The federal government through the ministry of youth and sports development is set to launch the ‘Pocket Size Edition’ as part of activities to mark the 2019 Africa Youth Day(AYD) cerebration in the country.

The theme of the 2019 African Youth Day tagged “1 Million by 2021: Count Me In’, as the event will take center stage in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, November 12.

Permanent-secretary, ministry of sports and youth development, Olusade Olusola while briefing the newsmen in Abuja yesterday ahead of this year’s edition, stated that the ministry has gear up preparations for a successful event, while calling on the Nigerian youth to shun social vices and embrace the government initiative to increase and strengthen youth participation and partnerships.

“The celebration of African Youth Day aims to increase awareness of, commitment to and investment in youth; increase and strengthen youth participation and partnerships, as well as increase intercultural exchanges and understanding among young people.”

“The programs lined up for this 2019 Africa Youth DAY celebration include youth interactive session with the minister which will culminate in the launching of the ‘Pocket Size Edition’ of the national Youth Policy (NYP) 2019-2023 and A Panel Discussion on the NYP and theme of the 2019 African Youth Day “1 Million by 2021: Count Me In’ on Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement is underpinned by a firm foundation of strategic partnerships among stakeholders, and acknowledges young people beneficiaries and partners”.

According to him “In acknowledging that young people are at the very heart of Africa’s development agenda, the 2019 Africa Youth Month (AYM) theme is a clarion call to all youth development stakeholders – governments, international organizations, development partners, private sector, civil society, and all African youth on the continent and in the diaspora – to stand up and be counted as drivers of the 1 Million by 2021 Initiative towards youth empowerment”.

