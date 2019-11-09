Agriculture: Kogi Empowers 1,700 Women, Youths With N2m Each

Kogi State government has empowered about 1,700 women and youths in the state with two million naira grant under the appeals agro-processing productivity enhancement and livelihood improvement support project, a world bank assisted programme.

The event took place yesterday as thousands of beneficiaries gathered at the glasshouse of the government house, Lokoja for a one on one interaction with the State government officials and other relevant stakeholders.

The State governor, Yahaya Bello, in his remarks said his government planned on changing the narrative of the state from being a civil servant dominated to a more productive one through the instrumentality of Agriculture, entrepreneur, and industrialisation.

Bello pointed out that youths and women empowerment and job creation were on the front burner of his administration’s blueprint adding that he was excited to see the majority of the beneficiaries in categories of the empowerment.

The governor also expressed his delights on the fact that beneficiaries would also be trained on improving productivity in the areas of Cashew, Cassava, Rice farming as well as other agribusinesses like poultry and fishery.

He noted that although the unbiased selection process, which has ensured the representation of every ethnic group, added that his government was also affirming the ‘EBIGO’ message.

Bello said the state in the nearest future would stop exportation of Cashew, cassava and rice farm produce as it would establish the facility to produce finished products from the variables, feed its people and also export same to boost its economy.

The governor charged the beneficiary to utilize the fund appropriately for the purpose it was given while assuring others of further openings.

The governor also canvassed support from the agricultural stakeholders to at the November 16 polls vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) so as to further enjoy more progressive dividends in the sector.

Speaking at the event, State coordinator of the agricultural scheme, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata, said the programs was aimed at achieving three major aim which includes; creating livelihood support, food security and bringing about foreign exchange through food exportation.

He said it was also aimed at enhancing productivity of small and medium-scale farmers in the area of cassava, cashew and rice production adding that within its first phase, they are focusing on empowering women.

The coordinator said the programme, through its training was going to also fill the relevant vacuum for farmers in order to assist in enhancing productivity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

