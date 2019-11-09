Appeal Court Affirms Sen Orker-Jev’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital yesterday affirmed the election of Emmanuel Orker Jev as senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District.

In a judgement delivered by Justice O. A. Ortisi, the court held that the 14 grounds of appeal is a mere hypothetical and an academic exercise.

The court particularly, hinged its judgement on grounds two (2) of the Appeal wherein the appellant (Akume) complained that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended

While relying on Ojukwu Vs Yar’ Adua, Justice Ortisi said the failure to adhere to guidelines cannot render an election invalid, adding that the issue is whether the appellant brought his appeal in compliance with section 138 of the Electoral Act.

According to her, emphasis should be that the regulations and guidelines flow from powers given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hence the complaint of the appellant must also, flow with section 138 sub(2) of the Act as amended, noting that failure to apply for INEC manual as complained by the appellant is not enough to invalidate an election.

“Guidelines and regulations of INEC in the conduct of elections cannot be elevated above the Electoral Act. Distinction must always be drawn between the law made by a legislative body on card reader and the Act”

“Non-use of smart card reader cannot invalidate an election. Guidelines and regulation are meant to complement the Electoral Act. No provision of guidelines can override the Act”

Resolving issue one which focused on complaint by the appellant that Sen. Emmanuel Orker Jev was not duly elected by lawful votes cast, the court observed that the testimonies of the witnesses especially Petitioner’s witness (PW) 20 who is the appellant’s star witness was based on mere hearsay and as such, does not carry weight.

