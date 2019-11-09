Appeal Court Declares Akpabio Winner Of Senatorial Election

Godswill Akpabio has been declared winner of the senatorial election for Akwa Ibom North West District.

The former governor was first elected senator from the district in 2015 when he concluded his two terms as governor.

He was appointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in July, serving currently as the Niger-Delta minister.

Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party was initially declared winner of the election by INEC, but Mr Akpabio challenged the decision at the election’s tribunal.

He lost at the tribunal and challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal, which declared him the winner today, effectively ending the long and tenuous battle for the senatorial seat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

