BONIE 2019 To Hold Nov 22, As Organisers Highlights Benefits Of Participation

Promoters of the annual investors forum designed to showcase Nigeria’s private sector potentials to global, ‘Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition (BONIE)’ has fixed November 22 and 23 for this year’s edition.

A statement from the organisers, Nigeria Investment Gateway (NIG) said the forum would hold at Platinum Suite, ExCel Centre, London, United Kingdom.

The statement signed by Kemi Areola, said this year’s exhibition will focus on wide range of investment opportunities and high-level engagement meetings among investors, policy-makers and entrepreneurs.

The forum according to the statement is supported by The British International Institute for Leadership and Management (BIILM) , an organisation experienced in organising large international events since 2009 in the UK and Nigeria.

It added that BONIE2019 will bring together potential business oriented speakers to advise participants on how to gain insight on business opportunities. As well as offer a unique chance to meet genuine investors in an international environment vis-a-vis investment or funding for a project or business idea.

On what investors stands to benefit, the organisers said, “will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors in Nigeria.

“It is an avenue that will expose your brand to the largest market in Africa as well as introduce you to millions of Nigerians in Diaspora including business development and partnerships opportunities”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

