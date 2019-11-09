Borno Assures Safety Of Corps Members, Improved Welfare

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has assured over 1400 youth corps members deployed to the state by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) of safety in service and improved welfare.

The governor stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream (1) orientation course, held at the NYSC Temporary camp at the NSCDC Academy, in Babbar Ruga, Katsina state.

Represented by the chairman, Borno state NYSC Governing Board, Dr. Sambo Barka Amaza, governor Zulum reminded the corps members that they are in the state as ambassadors of their respective states, hence they are expected to be of good conduct and behaviour while serving.

He urged them to avoid anything that will tarnish their image, names and that of their esteemed families and integrate with other corps members freely irrespective of social background, religion or ethnicity.

The governor noted that the sum of N87 million was released last month for payment of allowances to corps members, adding that all medical doctors in MDAs and paramedics were paid N100, 000 and N50,000 respectively by the state government monthly.

He said apart from furnished comfortable accommodation to all categories of corps members as an incentive, other categories of corps members collect the sum of N10, 000 as monthly allowance.

Zulum said:” We are genuinely concerned about your security and welfare throughout your stay in Borno state. Besides the monthly allowance, the state government pays corps members which is one of the highest in the country.”

In his remarks, the state coordinator NYSC, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu, warned the corps members that NYSC strongly detests cult activities and all other vices.

“Therefore, you are advised in your own interests to desist from any act capable of causing rancor or disorder throughout the orientation period and service.

“We may not be able to give you all the comforts that you desire to have, but we will ensure that we provide you with all the basic needs you require in this camp. If you feel aggrieved for any reason, please do not take laws into your hands, rather report to the appropriate authority, so that your problem can be addressed properly,” Aminu said.

LEADERSHIP reports that due to the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, the NYSC has for the past 10 years held orientation courses for corps members deployed to the state at different temporary camps across the nation.

