Court Remands Man For Allegedly Killing Sibling In Kwara

An Ilorin magistrates’ court has ordered that one Iliasu Abubakar should be remanded in Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin, after confessing to have murdered his brother, Isah Abubakar, in Gwanara, Baruten local government area of Kwara state.

The suspect reportedly carried out the dastardly act, on allegation that his sibling, Isah Abubakar, was having illicit affair with his wife.

He was charged for culpable homicide contrary to Sections 221 of penal code law.

The First Information Report (FIR) said that one Abubakar Umaru of Budo-Aiki, Fulani camp, via Gwanara, reported the matter at the community police post, before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Ilorin, for discreet investigation.

According to the FIR, Umaru, who is the father of the two, had gone to the camp of his sons, Isah and Illiasu Abubakar, but found no one around.

When he searched the premises of the camp, the FIR revealed that Umaru found the corpse of his son, Isah.

Isah’s neck was reportedly laced with machete laceration while his brother was no where to be found.

Discreet investigation into the matter however revealed that, Iliasu killed his brother and fled to Oyo state.

After he was arrested, the suspect confessed to the police to have macheted his brother on his neck because he was having illicit affair with his wife.

The police report noted that the deceased had once claimed before the defendant that he is the father of three year-old baby his wife is nursing.

The defendant, after confessing to the crime, said he had warned the deceased many times to desist from the act but failed to listen, and as such, attacked him.

