Court Summons Amnesty Boss, AGF Over Stay In Office

A Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari and the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, to appear before it over alleged illegal stay in office.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who granted the order dated November 7, 2019 ordered him (Dokubo) to appear in court on November 12 to show cause why the order sought against him should not be granted.

The plaintiff in the suit Mr. Fred Akepe Ujobolo, had through his counsel, Mr. Oluwafemi Olawuyi approached the court in an exparte motion to declare the continuous stay in office of Dokubo as illegal.

The plaintiff also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation as the second defendant in the matter.

Apart from the law suit, the Niger Delta Transparency and Accountability Movement also petitioned the EFCC to probe Dokubo over alleged fraud and abuse of office.

After listening to the plaintiff’s counsel, Justice Mohammed held, ‘’The defendants are directed to appear before this court on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and show cause why the injunction being sought by the plaintiff/applicant in the motion exparte dated and filed on October, 30, 2019 should not be made’’.

An affidavit in support of the exparte motion, deposed to by Jeffrey Bolimi Amosu, spokesman of the Niger Delta Transparency and Accountability Movement on behalf of the plaintiff, said despite the pendency of the suit, the first defendant (Dokubo) still occupys, acts and enjoys the office as special assistant to the president on Amnesty Programme, adding he has also gone ahead to defend the 2020 budget at the National Assembly, stressing that if he proceeds with the implementation and execution of the 2020 budget while the suit is still pending, it may result in damage to and for the applicant and the entire Niger Delta, and will be unquantifiable and beyond pecuniary remedy even if the applicant succeeds in the substantive suit.

In the originating summons, also dated October 30, 2019, the plaintiff asked for an interim injunction restraining the Dokubo from continued using, occupying, acting and enjoying the office of the special adviser to the president and the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme pending the determination of the substantive suit by the court.

