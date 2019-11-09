Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant To Be Commissioned In December

Plans are underway for the commissioning of the Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, this December.

Managing director of Mabon Energy Limited, Mr Christopher Cyril, made this known during a meeting with the governor yesterday at the Government House, Gombe.

The project will produce 40 mega watts of electricity to improve and stabilise power supply, as well as promote socio-economic development of the region and country at large.

Cyril who presented a progress report, containing an overview of the project to the governor, pointed out that all is now set for its launching while requesting the governor’s presence at the event billed for December.

A statement by the governor’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Ismail a Uba Misili, said the governor expressed delight that after several years, the Dadinkowa Hydropower project would come to fruition.

The statement pointed out that apart from enhancing electricity supply, the plant will also promote micro, small and medium enterprises for the benefit of the people of the state.

It said plans were already on ground by the federal government to commence 3000 hectare irrigation expansion scheme in Dadinkowa while Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will also set up a sub station to service other areas, adding the present administration in the state was considering the establishment of an industrial park within the vicinity or along the river belt, in order to reap maximally from the project’s value chain.

It also made strong case for the company handling the plant to adopt local content policy in its service and operations for the economic benefit of the host community and the entire people of the state.

