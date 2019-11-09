NEWS
EFCC Presents Recovered Looted Money To Kwara Govt
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented a total budget estimate of N1.168trillion for year 2020 to the state House of Assembly.
The budget estimates consist of N723.6billion as Capital Expenditure and N441.8billion for Recurrent Expenditure which is a ratio of 62-38 per cent and the budget size is higher than the 2019 budget by 34 per cent which performance as at September stood at overall at 69 per cent.
Tagged ‘Budget of Awakening,’ the governor said, there is need for sacrifices from all and need to re-invent and re-think Lagos in order to take the state to a much higher level.
The governor said, the budget is consistent with the THEMES agenda of his administration and gives priority to the completion of ongoing projects.
The Proposed budget will be funded by a projected total revenue of N1.071t Naira, and a deficit amounting to N97.53b
Sanwo-Olu said the budget is strong for development and seeks to aggressively invest in and develop education, health and other physical infrastructure sectors.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl