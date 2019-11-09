EFCC Presents Recovered Looted Money To Kwara Govt

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented a total budget estimate of N1.168trillion for year 2020 to the state House of Assembly.

The budget estimates consist of N723.6billion as Capital Expenditure and N441.8billion for Recurrent Expenditure which is a ratio of 62-38 per cent and the budget size is higher than the 2019 budget by 34 per cent which performance as at September stood at overall at 69 per cent.

Tagged ‘Budget of Awakening,’ the governor said, there is need for sacrifices from all and need to re-invent and re-think Lagos in order to take the state to a much higher level.

The governor said, the budget is consistent with the THEMES agenda of his administration and gives priority to the completion of ongoing projects.

The Proposed budget will be funded by a projected total revenue of N1.071t Naira, and a deficit amounting to N97.53b

Sanwo-Olu said the budget is strong for development and seeks to aggressively invest in and develop education, health and other physical infrastructure sectors.

