First Period After Miscarriage

One of the most visible things a miscarriage can affect is a woman’s first period afterward. As with abortion, miscarriage often may delay your first period afterward due to the increased levels of hormones in your system from pregnancy.

Usually, the longer a pregnancy has advanced, the less typical the first period after a miscarriage will be. Most women who have miscarried have a period four to six weeks later. Your period may be heavier or more painful than usual, and you may notice a strong odor.

A miscarriage is the most common way to lose a pregnancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, about 10 to 20 percent of all known pregnancies result in a miscarriage. But there are likely many more women who miscarry before they recognize signs of their pregnancy, such as a missed period.

Miscarriages are difficult experiences for expectant parents and the people around them, so many people are uncomfortable talking about the subject. But if you or someone you know has experienced a miscarriage, it can be helpful to stay informed.

Most people understand that a miscarriage can cause psychological trauma for expecting parents. But it also affects a woman’s body physically in different ways.

Signs of a first period after a miscarriage

When you miscarry, your body tries to pass the contents of your uterus through your vagina. You’re likely to experience severe pain or cramping in your abdomen and lower back, and may begin to pass blood through the vagina with fluid and tissue.

Some or all of these symptoms may last as little as a few days or take a few weeks to stop.

A miscarriage is different from the occasional pain and spotting some women experience during pregnancy and their menstrual period, which aren’t causes for concern. Many women who miscarry weren’t aware they were pregnant. If you’re not sure whether you’ve had a miscarriage, you can see your doctor to measure your levels of HCG. HCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that forms in the body during pregnancy to support fetal growth. If you’ve recently miscarried, it’s possible for a doctor to measure this hormone in your body.

If you’re healthy, you will have a period in four to six weeks. But you may notice your first period is different than normal. It may be accompanied by discharge with a strong odor, heavier than usual, longer than usual or more painful than usual

Why is my period different?

It can take a month or more for your body to fully recover from a miscarriage.

When you become pregnant, your body’s hormones undergo major changes. They need time to return to pre-pregnancy levels before your body has another period. So in the meantime, your periods may seem unusual.

How long will it last?

The length of your first period after a miscarriage varies depending on how long you carried your pregnancy beforehand.

If your periods were irregular before you got pregnant, they often remain irregular after your miscarriage. So it’s possible it may take your body longer than four to six weeks to begin its next period.

Your first period after a miscarriage may be more painful than normal. You may also experience tender breasts. There are some things you can do to help deal with the discomfort. Some treatments include: Abstaining from sex, which may be painful, applying a heating pad or hot water bottle to your abdomen, avoiding use of tampons, which may be painful, taking ibuprofen (Advil) or acetaminophen (Tylenol), wearing a supportive bra without binding.

Recovery after miscarriage

It’s possible for your body to ovulate, or release an egg for fertilization, as soon as two weeks after a miscarriage. But it may take six weeks or more before your body and hormone levels return to normal.

Avoid having sex for two weeks following miscarriage to prevent pain and complications. It’s fine to begin using any type of contraception immediately after a miscarriage. Some require less time than others to recover from a miscarriage, especially if it happened very early in their pregnancy.

Causes of miscarriage

Doctors can’t always determine the cause, but often miscarriages happen because of problems with the baby’s development. A miscarriage also appears more likely if a woman has a genetic disorder, is 35 or older, smokes, drinks, takes drugs, or has an infection or physical problem in the uterus.

Most women who miscarry can go on to carry their next pregnancy to full term, if they choose to try again.

Coping with a miscarriage

A miscarriage can be difficult on the mind and body. For expecting parents, a miscarriage can be an incredibly traumatic event. A woman may blame herself for the miscarriage, even though in most cases a problem with the fetus caused it.

Usually, the emotional healing of a miscarriage takes longer than the physical healing. You may feel angry and sad. It’s important to give yourself time to grieve, especially before trying to get pregnant.

