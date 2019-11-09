NEWS
Group Advocates for Zero Tolerance Against Gender-based Violence
A non-governmental organization, ASATTAHIR International Foundation has called for all hands to be on deck in checkmating gender-based violence that is prevalence in our society, especially in the northwestern part of the country.
The founder and chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Aliyu Sidi Attahiru made the call during a lecture organized by ZAKI’s GEM General Services Ltd. on the dignity of the girl child and women folk.
Delivering his lecture, Attahiru highlighted some of the traditional practices that violate the dignity of the girl-child and women, particularly in northern Nigeria, even as he called on stakeholders to contribute to the emancipation and empowerment of women as the bedrock for sustainable development.
The lecture which reflected on the various misconceptions about women and misinterpretations of their status and roles in the society had dignitaries from the government circle, NGOs, CSOs, the private sector as well as the traditional and religious institutions in attendance.
