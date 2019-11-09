‘Ibadan Torture Centre Managed By People Of Questionable Characters’

Renowned Islamic cleric, and Director of Ali Institute for Qur’an Memorisation, Mallam Ali Abdussalam revealed that operators of torture centres are people of questionable characters and do not in any way represent Islam.

He described the owners and operators of such illegal detention homes claiming to be rehabilitation centers but discovered to be torture centers as people who should not be made to get away with their crimes.

It would be recalled that the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), recently discovered some acclaimed Islamic rehabilitation centers claiming where “students” were treated in an inhuman manner.

But, a former President (Amir), Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), University of Ibadan, Mallam Abdussalam while reacting maintained that the owners of the centers and their operators are people of questionable characters and dubious individuals who lack human feelings.

Abdussalam while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital during the maiden graduation ceremony of Ali Institute for Qur’an Memorization (AIQM), Ibadan added that most of the centers discovered to be treating students in an unfair and inhuman ways, are there to make money and not to promote Islam.

At the event were the Zanbian-based scholar, Sheikh Murtadha Imran, Dawud Zubayr Ajide, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in charge of Ogun State, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji, Head of Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, University of Ibadan, Professor Luqman Akinbile, Sheikh and Engineer Sikiru Ganiu Olakunle among others.

Abdussalam who is the Director of the institute, maintained that owners of those centers should not be linked to Islam because they do not have good motive before they were set up.

“That is why I said that we have a motive. The motive is to breed youths that will change the society for positive. If you observe those places that you just mentioned, you ask yourself, what kind of people established those places? They are people of questionable characters.

“And there is no way that you will be a teacher, when you have a wrong education, the students that you will teach will take after that your wrong education. That is what caused Boko Haram. You will see that they are giving a wrong education. This affected them.

“So, if you look at the kind of people that set up these places, they are people of questionable characters, they are actually dubious, they don’t have Islam in mind, they don’t love Islam. They are not there to assist Islam and Muslims, they are just there to make money for their own personal gains and their own personal pleasures. So obviously their actions are very far away from what Islam says.

“The mission I have is to assist the youths of today especially the Muslims to understand the basic tenets of Islam while not affecting their Western education pursuit. They can even come after primary school, secondary school or after JSS 3.

“So far, we have trained over 400 students and these are from different states, Port-Harcourt, Kano, Abuja Osun Lagos among others”

Abdusalam said beyond teaching the students how to recite Qur’an, the institute instills moral values that will make the children good members of the society especially that moral decadence among the youth needs urgent attention.

“When these students who have memorized the Qur’an go out, they will come out and propagate Islam in a better way through their attitude and behaviours. This will affect their attitude positive.”

The guest lecturer, Ustaz Rashid Adekunle Hazim while speaking cautioned the graduands against engaging in anti social behaviours.”

