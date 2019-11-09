ICPC Seizes N14.7bn Properties In Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has seized 44 properities made up of mansions, factory and 27 plots of lands allegedly linked to 32 corporate entities.

The properties whose cumulative value has been put at N14.7 billion were seized after the entities denied their ownership.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa said in a statement that the Commission, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had found that the entities had N883.7 million tax liability on the seized properties.

The seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The seized properties, all located in the Federal Capital Territory include: two mansions , 27 barelands, one factory building,and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts.

Meanwhile, following the campaign for the release of Omoyele Sowore after he was granted bail by the court, the Department of State Services, DSS said “no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.”

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement last night, said “The Department of State Services wishes to confirm that it has received the Court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“ It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.”

He went further to state that the Service will insist on someone taking Sowore from them because “this becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.”

He further noted that “the court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its order insist that the Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as the director general, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey court orders.

“ It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

